Packed with the good stuff, here's why goji berries are all the rage

Considered a great nutritional snack the world over, the sweet and tart goji berry is in season here in India. Though originally from China, they grow in abundance in the Himalayas.

Here are eight reasons why you should consider making a beeline for it:

Goji berries are an energy bomb: According to the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, they pack about 349 Kcal of energy per 100 grams. That is, roughly four times the energy you get from eating the same amount of bananas (89 Kcal) and a little over half the energy in almonds (571 Kcal per 100 grams).

They are good for the eyes: Full of nutrients like vitamin A and carotenoids, goji berries are a friend to your retinal cells and ocular nerves - the berries exert a protective influence as well as helping in the day-to-day maintenance of eye health.

Goji berries help to lower lipid levels in the body: A study with 25 senior citizens found that their blood lipid level decreased by 65 per cent after 10 days of eating 50 grams of dried goji berries daily. High lipid levels are related to the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

They are good for heart health: Eating goji berries are thought to prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Goji berries are said to have a hypoglycaemic effect: They can reduce blood sugar levels. For this reason, people believe the berries can help manage diabetes mellitus, in which blood sugar levels can be quite high.

Goji berries are said to inhibit the growth of some tumours: According to one study, a complex mix of phytochemicals gives goji berries "hemopoiesis, anti-radiation, antiaging, anticancer, improvement of immunity, and antioxidation" properties. Haemopoiesis is the formation of new blood cells.

Goji berries are believed to prevent neurodegeneration: Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease some examples of degenerative nerve diseases.

Goji berries are good for the skin: They are said to have anti-ageing properties that prevent early wrinkling.

As with most traditional herbs and remedies, the research on goji berries - though extensive - is divided. While some researchers swear by the results, others need more convincing via studies over longer periods and with more sizeable and diverse sets of participants.

On the downside, some people can be allergic to goji berries. Eating too many berries can lead to nausea and indigestion - this can also decrease blood sugar levels below normal. The reddish-orange berries are also thought to induce contractions of the uterus - hence, pregnant women are advised to avoid them.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit http://www.myupchar.com/en/healthy-foods/fruits/goji-berry

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 16:13:51 IST

