Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth Rs 16 crore for special trains so far, says Indian Railways
New Delhi: Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh.
The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday.
So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.
The railways issued guidelines on Monday for 15 special trains, which will be operated from Tuesday, asking the passengers to carry their own food and linen, and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for a health screening.
On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers.
The railways will run eight trains on Tuesday — three from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur, and one each from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, which will terminate at Delhi.
These special trains will only have air-conditioned coaches.
Since the trains will be operated amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, only the passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stations.
The fares of these trains will be equivalent to that of the Rajdhani trains and passengers can book tickets up to seven days in advance.
However, no RAC, wait-list ticket or on-board booking by the ticket-checking staff will be permitted, the railways said.
The national transporter had suspended its passenger services in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 12:45:24 IST
Tags : AarogyaSetu, Delhi, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Indian Railways, IRCTC, IRCTC App, IRCTC Booking, IRCTC Login, IRCTC Special Trains, Minister Of Railways, New Delhi, New Delhi Railway Station, NewsTracker, PiyushGoyal, Railway, Train, Train Booking, Train Ticket Booking, Trains, Trains Starting Date, Www.Irctc.Co.In
Trending
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
-
International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 11: Wuhan’s new COVID-19 cluster, members of USA coronavirus taskforce in quarantine
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 11: Passenger train services to resume in phases, first Indian antibody test developed
-
Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai is India's worst-affected city with 12,864 cases; West Bengal records highest mortality rate at 9.57%