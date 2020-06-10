Over 5 million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 conducted by ICMR until 9 June; council increases testing capacity to 1.4 lakh per day
New Delhi: Over five million RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic - have been done across the country, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said.
Till 6 June, a total of 50, 30,700 samples were tested across the country. Another 1, 41,682 have been tested in the past 24 hours, ICMR officials said.
"We have increased the testing capacity to 1.4 lakh per day. So far, we have 789 laboratories (553 government and 231 private labs). A total of 50, 30,700 samples have been tested till 6 June evening," an ICMR official said.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 9,987 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 7,466 and the total number of cases has risen to 2, 66,598.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 08:58:24 IST
