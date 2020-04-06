On BJP's 40th anniversary, PM Modi urges all workers to join the fight against COVID-19

To mark the occasion of BJP’s 40th anniversary, PM Modi addressed all the karyakartas (workers) through an online video and commemorated the hard work of all those who helped make BJP the dominant party in India.

The PM also had a list of steps he wanted all workers to take to fight the coronavirus pandemic. These included:

Help the poor get through this difficult time: This is not just a one day endeavour - everyone needs to consistently do their bit to ensure that no one is left hungry. The PM suggested partnering with local volunteer groups to spread the net of food drives and to help the government provide for all those who don’t have the means to earn for themselves right now.

Wear face covers if you need to go out: The PM even recommended wearing face covers indoors and said that surgical masks are not required unless tending to someone symptomatic or if you are sick yourself. He also said to support the local community and donate face covers if required.

Maintain social distancing at all times: Not only that but urge your community to do the same as well. This is the strongest weapon we have against the pandemic.

Send thank-you notes to those on the front line: These include doctors and nurses, sanitation workers, police officers, bankers and government officials in your local area. Every family should prepare stacks of 40 cards from each category and post them to the local polling station. It is crucial to support the community at this time, he added.

Contribute to the PM CARES fund, and get others to do as well: The PM asked BJP workers to contribute whatever they can to the fund, and also get at least 40 others to do so as well. ‘This is a war on humanity’, Modi said, and in such times people should give to the community in any way that they can.

Download the Aarogya Setu app: PM Modi asked all BJP workers to download the app (Health Bridge in English) and to get at least 40 others to do as well. He asked workers to ensure that all those who downloaded the app also update it with their personal information and give the government access to their location as well. The purpose of the app is to aid contact tracing; it is supposed to inform users if there are people in their vicinity who may be carrying the virus and to notify users about high-risk areas.

