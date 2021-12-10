Omicron variant in India: Centre says 25 cases detected so far; warns against declining mask usage

All of the people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are suffering from mild symptoms

A total of 25 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in India so far, the health ministry said on Friday at its weekly briefing.

Providing a breakdown of the cases, Joint secretary, health ministry, Lav Agarwal said that there were nine reported cases in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, and one in Delhi.

The health ministry in its briefing also said that all the detected cases had mild symptoms.

Speaking of the transmissibility of the new COVID-19 variant, which has been called a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation, the joint health secretary said that till 24 November only two countries had reported Omicron cases. However, as of today 59 countries have reported 2,936 instances of the Omicron infections.

The ministry of health added that surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done in the country.

Balram Bhargava, Director-General at the Indian Council of Medical Research, also said that we shouldn't spread panic and that the Centre was holding regular meeting to keep a watch on the global scenario with a focus on Omicron.

The government also issued a warning about declining mask usage and safety norms.

"WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," Dr VK Paul, the NITI Aayog member for health said.

A recent survey revealed that mask compliance continues to remain at its lowest in the country, with only 2 percent of surveyed citizens saying that people in their area, city or district are complying well with mask-wearing norms. The survey conducted by digital community based platform LocalCircles, said that one in three Indians do not carry a mask when they step out of their house.

The government said 86.2 per cent of the country's adult population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.5 per cent has been administered both doses.

It said the weekly positivity rate in 19 districts was between five and 10 per cent and it was over 10 per cent in eight districts of three states.

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 3,46,74,744 with the addition of 8,503 infections in a day, while the number of active cases rose to 94,943, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll mounted to 4,74,735 with the addition of 624 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 43 days now.

With inputs from agencies

