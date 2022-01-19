Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

13:22 (ist)

SC to consider hearing plea seeking food, welfare measures for migrant workers during third COVID-19 wave

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider listing for hearing the fresh plea of activists seeking implementation of an earlier order on ensuring food security and other welfare measures for migrant workers who are again in distress in the third COVID-19 wave triggered by Omicron variant and consequential curbs imposed in parts of country.

The plea seeks compliance with the direction by which the authorities were asked to undertake an exercise under the National Food Security Act, 2013 to re- determine the total number of persons to be covered under the free ration scheme. It has sought details of foodgrains provided by the Centre to the states for implementing the food schemes for migrant workers.

The top court, on 29 June last year, had issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea of the activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers and had ordered states and Union Territories (UTs) to frame schemes for providing free dry ration to them till the pandemic lasts, while the Centre will have to allocate additional food grains.

- PTI