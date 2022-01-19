Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 crores on Wednesday after over 76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
A health worker prepares to inoculate a women with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus in Chennai. AFP
India has reported 2,82,970 COVID-19 cases, 44,889 more than yesterday, and 441 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Omicron tally has risen to 8,961 cases, registering a rise of 0.79 per cent since yesterday.
The active cases now comprise 4.83 percent of the total infections and the national recovery rate has dipped to 93.88 percent.
The cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 158 crore on Tuesday.