Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 crores on Wednesday after over 76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

FP Staff January 19, 2022 13:10:54 IST
Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

A health worker prepares to inoculate a women with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus in Chennai. AFP

15:37 (ist)

Omicron News India LIVE Updates 

No relaxation on COVID norms in Delhi as positivity rate 'not low enough': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that even though the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent with a decrease in the number of infections as well, the COVID norms in the city will not be relaxed as the positivity rate is still not "low enough".
14:56 (ist)

Omicron News India Live Updates

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

 

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 crores on Wednesday after over 76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A statement from the ministry stated that with the administration of 76,35,229 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 1,58,88,47,554, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,70,80,295 sessions, it read.

-ANI
13:22 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates

SC to consider hearing plea seeking food, welfare measures for migrant workers during third COVID-19 wave

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider listing for hearing the fresh plea of activists seeking implementation of an earlier order on ensuring food security and other welfare measures for migrant workers who are again in distress in the third COVID-19 wave triggered by Omicron variant and consequential curbs imposed in parts of country.

The plea seeks compliance with the direction by which the authorities were asked to undertake an exercise under the National Food Security Act, 2013 to re- determine the total number of persons to be covered under the free ration scheme. It has sought details of foodgrains provided by the Centre to the states for implementing the food schemes for migrant workers.

The top court, on 29 June last year, had issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea of the activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers and had ordered states and Union Territories (UTs) to frame schemes for providing free dry ration to them till the pandemic lasts, while the Centre will have to allocate additional food grains.

- PTI
13:08 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates

DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till 28 Feb

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country has been extended till 28 February, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since 23 March, 2020.

However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

- PTI
13:00 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates

SC pulls up states on disbursal of COVID-19 death claims, summons AP, Bihar chief secretary at 2pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for failing to disburse claims to the next of kin of COVID-19 victims, and issued a show cause notice to the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary as to why contempt action be not initiated against him.

The top court asked the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar government to remain present virtually at 2 pm and explain why the disbursal of ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 for COVID-19 death are less in their states.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and intervenors represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi seeking ex-gratia assistance to family members of COVID-19 victims.​

- PTI                 
11:59 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates

Kerala to hold COVID-19 evaluation meet tomorrow amid surging cases

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to strictly implement the COVID-19 health protocols as there is a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state which reported over 28,400 new infections.

Kerala which had recorded 2,435 new positive cases on 1 January witnessed a steady rise in the number of cases. The daily cases increased to 5,296 on 7 January. On 12 January the daily infection rate went up to 12,742 and the state reported 22,946 fresh infections on 17 January.

The state government has informed that a decision on restrictions including the closure of colleges and offices and curbs on people traveling in public transport among other matters will be discussed and decided in the COVID-19 evaluation meeting to be held on Thursday.

The chief minister, who is abroad for the purpose of treatment, will chair the meeting online, government sources said.

- PTI
11:46 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates 

Odisha logs 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, at least 991 children among them

Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 8,494 with six fresh COVID fatalities, the highest single-day count in more than three months, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

At least 991 children were among the new patients and the positivity ratio stood at 16.7 percent as the fresh infections were detected from 69,502 sample tests in the last 24 hours, it said.

Odisha now has 84,770 active cases.

- PTI
11:28 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates: 

Maharashtra: Nearly 500 police personnel found infected with COVID-19 in 24 hours

As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The infected personnel include 95 police officers.

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, he added.

In Mumbai, a total of 10,666 police personnel were infected with coronavirus so far, of whom 126 died. Currently, the number of active cases in the Mumbai Police force stands at 1,273.

- PTI
11:16 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates: 

No evidence of COVID-19 virus transmission through breastfeeding: Study

There is no evidence of recently infected mothers transmitting infectious SARS-CoV-2 through breast milk to their baby, according to a new study.

The study was published in the journal 'Pediatric Research'.

The authors found that while a low proportion of breast milk contained COVID-19 genetic material, this did not translate into the presence of infectious replicating viral particles or lead to evidence of clinical infection with SARS-CoV-2 in breastfeeding infants.

- ANI
11:03 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates:

Violation of COVID-19 norms in UP polls: EC advises Samajwadi Party to be careful in future

The Election Commission on Tuesday let off the Samajwadi Party with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises last week, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future.

Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advised it to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.

The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the period of elections "without fail".

The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering in the name of virtual rally at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

- PTI
10:54 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates: 

Lawyers can attend court proceedings through phone, assures CJI NV Ramana 

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has assured that lawyers can attend proceedings through their mobile phone if they do not have a laptop or desktop, according to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The Chief Justice of India, however, requested the members of the bar that the mobile phone should be stationed and placed in such a manner that the face of the lawyer is visible and the voice is audible.

This came a day after the CJI expressed unhappiness over disruptions during virtual hearings due to the use of mobiles.

Later, the apex court registry, through a circular, asked the advocates and litigants to use a desktop or the laptop with a stable internet connection to join proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

- PTI
10:45 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates:

Over 80 IAS trainee officers, faculty test positive at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy

A total of 84 IAS trainee officers and faculty members have tested positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, said academy administration on Wednesday.

After the massive spread of the COVID-19 on the campus, to control the spread of the virus further, the administration has made containment zones inside the academy itself. Everyone's health is being checked at the campus.

Apart from this, an inquiry has also been launched to investigate the reason behind the outbreak.
 
- ANI
10:39 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds youngsters for enthusiasm in getting vaccinated

India has administered over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine to children in the age group of 15-18 years so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded youngsters in the 15-18 age group for showing enthusiasm in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and called for continuing the momentum.

India has inoculated over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine to children in the age group of 15-18 years, it is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for this age group will be completed by the end of this month.

- ANI
10:12 (ist)

Omicron News LATEST Updates

Asymptomatic animal handlers transmit COVID-19 Delta variant to lions at zoo in South Africa, finds study

Asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of COVID-19 to captive lions, who were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms like breathing problem, runny nose and dry cough, according to a recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria.

The research report, published recently in the journal Viruses', also urged members of the public to be aware of the possibility of infecting their pet cats and dogs if they have COVID-19.

The team was led by Professor Marietjie Venter, Head of the Zoonotic, Arbo-and Respiratory Virus Programme at the university's Department of Medical Virology; and Professor Katja Koeppel, Associate Professor of Wildlife Health at the Faculty of Veterinary Science. They conducted a study on three sick lions at the zoo during South Africa's third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic late in 2021.

- PTI
10:00 (ist)

Omicron News LATEST Updates

Andaman: Eighty-four new cases take COVID-19 tally to 8,779

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 460 as 84 more people tested positive for the infection, while 73 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 8,779, he said.  Altogether 8,190 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

- PTI
09:59 (ist)

Omicron News LATEST Updates

India records 2.8 lakh new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

 India recorded 2,82,970 new cases and 441 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, data updated by the Union Ministry of Health showed. The active caseload has increased to 18,31,000, up from yesterday’s 17.3 lakh. The daily positivity rate has also increased to 15.13 per cent.
09:57 (ist)

Omicron News LATEST Updates

Delhi government deploys nodal officers to monitor COVID patients

Delhi government deploys nodal officers to monitor COVID patients. The Delhi government has deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of COVID patients and vaccination at private facilities. 

Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel. 

"The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of COVID -19 patients along with monitoring of COVID vaccination," read an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.

- PTI

Omicron News Latest Updates: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 crores on Wednesday after over 76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has reported 2,82,970 COVID-19 cases, 44,889 more than yesterday, and 441 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally has risen to 8,961 cases, registering a rise of 0.79 per cent since yesterday.

The active cases now comprise 4.83 percent of the total infections and the national recovery rate has dipped to 93.88 percent.

The cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 158 crore on Tuesday.

Updated Date: January 19, 2022 15:10:45 IST

