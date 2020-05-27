Oil prices fall on Sino-US tensions over Hong Kong; global energy investment expected to fall by about 20% this year
London: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he was working on a strong response to China’s proposed security law in Hong Kong.
A potential deterioration in relations between the world’s two biggest economies could ratchet up the pressure on global businesses and oil demand already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude fell 47 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $35.70 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 32 cents, or almost 1 percent, at $34.03.
“As much as oil fundamentals are improving, there are still several flies in the bullish ointment. They include the latest uptick in US-China tensions,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
“The threat of a fresh US-China trade war is no longer just a tail risk and could spell disaster for risk assets.”
Gloomy forecasts over the economic impact of the pandemic also weighed on crude prices.
The euro zone economy is likely to shrink between 8 percent and 12 percent this year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, warning that a mild scenario was already outdated and the outcome would be between medium and severe.
Traders were also paying attention to early signals on a meeting between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies in less than two weeks.
The group, known as OPEC-plus, is cutting output by nearly 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, but the question is whether it will continue to do so as demand recovers after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries.
“Stock builds are falling and the market will be balanced in June, so who wants to willingly forego millions of crude barrels in sales if he’s able to sell it in a recovering market,” said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.
Global energy investment is expected to fall by about 20 percent, or $400 billion, this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 19:36:27 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Crude Oil, Energy Investment, Oil Prices, OPEC, US-China Tensions
