The COVID-19 lockdown in Odisha has been extended till 17 June. Previously, the lockdown was supposed to end on 1 June. As reported by Mint, Odisha chief secretary SC Mohapatra said that like the previous two phases, the third phase of the lockdown is aimed at restricting the movement of people, not goods.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mohapatra said that the state had to face the dual crisis of COVID-19 and Cyclone Yaas last week. The chief secretary added that the positivity rate in the state has dropped, however, it faces the risk of infection from neighbouring states and thus, the lockdown has been extended.

He also urged citizens of the state to not venture out for shopping ahead of the Savitri and Raja festivals which are going to be celebrated in the month of June.

Here is the list of permissible activities during the COVID-19 lockdown in Odisha:

People in the state can shop for essential items at nearby markets between 6 am and 11 am. The time has been reduced from six hours to five hours in this phase of the lockdown.

A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend funeral, last rites and thread ceremony.

Weddings can happen only in the presence of 25 people, including the bride, groom and priest. Previously, 50 people were allowed at weddings.

Guests at these functions will not be allowed to feast together. However, takeaway food packets can be given to them after the function.

There will be a complete weekend shutdown in the state during which only medical facilities and outlets along with hospitals will be allowed to operate.