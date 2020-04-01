Obesity, sedentary lifestyle among factors causing hormonal imbalance; women face symptoms like irregular menses, men suffer from loss of libido

The chemical messengers of the body, hormones are produced in the endocrine glands. Too little or surplus production of hormones can cause the body to have hormonal imbalance, resulting in a number of health issues. A sedentary lifestyle, coupled with food intake, medication and stress could all lead to the body facing hormonal imbalance.

Causes of hormonal imbalance

Even though many people face hormonal imbalance or hormonal fluctuations at some points in their life, it can also occur when the endocrine glands do not function properly. According to a study published in the Journal of Innovations in Pharmaceuticals and Biological Sciences, researchers found that hormonal balance has relation with food intake, drug use and other factors like depression and workload in women. Some of the other causes of hormonal imbalance include hyperglycemia (overproduction of glucagon), hypoglycemia, an underactive or overactive thyroid, poor diet and obesity.

Symptoms

Hormonal fluctuations in women occur during puberty, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and menopause. In men, natural causes of hormonal imbalances are puberty and ageing. Women have issues like irregular menstruation, abdominal obesity, hair loss, sudden weight gain, excessive hair on face and chin and acne on face due to hormonal imbalance. For men, it results in erectile dysfunction, loss of muscle mass, development of breast tissue and loss of libido.

