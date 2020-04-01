Nutrient deficiencies, kidney stress among five side-effects of the keto diet, say studies

Keto diet is a low carb high fat diet which is mostly followed for weight loss. Those who follow this diet excessively cut down on carbohydrate intake and let the body depend on fats for energy.

This in a way burns more fat from the body making it beneficial to lose weight as well as control blood sugar level.

However, not everything is good about keto diet. It also has a few side-effects:

Keto flu: Since carb intake in keto diet is extremely low, it can lead to people experiencing flu-like symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, constipation and nausea. A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research found that keto diet often leads to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance in the body.

Kidney stress: Keto diet lays importance on foods like eggs, meat and cheese. Studies say it often puts a person at a higher risk of kidney stones.

Scientists from the Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil have found that a high intake of animal foods can cause the blood and urine to become more acidic. This leads to increased excretion of calcium in urine. Studies also show that keto diet reduces the amount of citrate in urine which raises the risk of developing kidney stones.

Digestive issues: This diet can sometimes cause digestive discomfort and constipation since it lacks in fibre. Foods rich in fibre are beneficial to bacteria in the gut which boost immunity, improve mental health and decrease inflammation.

Nutrient deficiencies: Keto restricts the consumption of several foods which are dense in nutrients like fruits and legumes. So, it may lead to nutrient deficiencies in the body.

Low blood sugar: Levels of haemoglobin A1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels, may dip too. A study by the University of Oxford found that for people suffering from type 2 diabetes, low carbohydrate diets such as keto appear to be safe and effective over the short term.

However, these diets are no different from controlled higher carbohydrate diets and cannot be recommended as the default treatment.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020

