Nutrient deficiencies, kidney stress among five side-effects of the keto diet, say studies
Keto diet is a low carb high fat diet which is mostly followed for weight loss. Those who follow this diet excessively cut down on carbohydrate intake and let the body depend on fats for energy.
This in a way burns more fat from the body making it beneficial to lose weight as well as control blood sugar level.
However, not everything is good about keto diet. It also has a few side-effects:
Keto flu: Since carb intake in keto diet is extremely low, it can lead to people experiencing flu-like symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, constipation and nausea. A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research found that keto diet often leads to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance in the body.
Kidney stress: Keto diet lays importance on foods like eggs, meat and cheese. Studies say it often puts a person at a higher risk of kidney stones.
Scientists from the Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil have found that a high intake of animal foods can cause the blood and urine to become more acidic. This leads to increased excretion of calcium in urine. Studies also show that keto diet reduces the amount of citrate in urine which raises the risk of developing kidney stones.
Digestive issues: This diet can sometimes cause digestive discomfort and constipation since it lacks in fibre. Foods rich in fibre are beneficial to bacteria in the gut which boost immunity, improve mental health and decrease inflammation.
Nutrient deficiencies: Keto restricts the consumption of several foods which are dense in nutrients like fruits and legumes. So, it may lead to nutrient deficiencies in the body.
Low blood sugar: Levels of haemoglobin A1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels, may dip too. A study by the University of Oxford found that for people suffering from type 2 diabetes, low carbohydrate diets such as keto appear to be safe and effective over the short term.
However, these diets are no different from controlled higher carbohydrate diets and cannot be recommended as the default treatment.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 14:35:45 IST
Tags : Diet, Health, Keto Diet, Keto Diet Risks, Keto Diet Weight Loss, NewsTracker, Weight Loss
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect