Number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka climbs to 4 after 3 new confirmed reports, says Health Minister B Sriramulu

Bengaluru: As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

"So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19. The patients, as well as their family members, have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet.

Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further."

However, the minister did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 13:44:11 IST

