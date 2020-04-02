NTPC, employees contribute Rs 257.5 cr to PM CARES Fund; sets up 200-bed COVID-19 facility in Odisha, conducts awareness campaigns

State-run energy producer NTPC contributed Rs 257.5 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

While Rs 250 crore has been given by the company, NTPC employees have also contributed Rs 7.5 crore towards the PM CARES Fund as their one day salary, the company said in a statement.

NTPC said it felt honoured to be a part of the contribution from the public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the ministry of power which has contributed Rs 925 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

The company said Rs 11 crore was being spent additionally by the PSU for protective measures at various locations as on 31 March 2020 towards awareness and health camps for people in the vicinity.

NTPC has also committed Rs 25 lakh to the district administration of Kawas (Gujarat), Solapur (Maharashtra), Anta (Rajasthan), Mauda (Maharashtra) and Jhanor (Gujarat) to fight the pandemic.

Moreover, NTPC is working towards creating extensive awareness drive hoardings, banners in its operational areas along with encouraging the people to stay safe and be at home through announcements on loudspeakers.

Further, a wing of the Sundargarh Medical College & Hospital in Odisha with 200 beds has been handed over to the district administration on 30 March.

At various plant locations, NTPC has made arrangements for food and medical facilities along with distribution of sanitisers and soaps for contract labourers, workers and to locals, it said.

Food packets, daily essentials groceries, milk and vegetables are regularly being supplied at many locations for the family members of workers.

The power major has taken several initiatives to contain the spread of the virus and setting up dedicated COVID-19 units at its hospitals. This has been done utilising 45 hospitals/health units with 140 beds to make isolation facilities.

Along with it, a total of 8 ventilators are being procured at Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) for district administration.

At present there are 7 ventilators in the project hospitals. Additionally, there are 18 advanced level ambulances with ventilators. Another 10 ventilators are in the process of procurement for different hospitals. Efforts are being made to acquire additional PPEs, sanitisers from available agencies.

All the trained healthcare staff at NTPC townships are observing the prevention and control (IPC) guidelines and are using protective personal equipment (PPE) as per the guidelines issued by the administration.

Provisions are also made for the health screening of all associate staffs engaged at canteens, guest houses and dining halls.

Also, strict provisions are in place for screening of visitors & employees entering NTPC premise with thermal scanners/screeners.

Plant Canteens and Dining halls are provided with adequate handwashing facilities and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. Despite this pandemic situation, NTPC is making sure that there is no gap in power generation and taking all precautionary measure to ensure the same.

NTPC group’s total installed capacity stands at 62,110 MW and it has 70 NTPC power stations across the country.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 16:05:19 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hospitals, NTPC, PM CARES Fund, Power Producer, PPE, PSU, Sanitisers, Ventilators