NSE defers index rebalancing until further notice; will continue to monitor market conditions
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has deferred index rebalancing until further notice.
This also includes quarterly rebalancing of shares outstanding and investible weight factors, the exchange said in a press release.
NSE said it will continue to monitor market conditions and announce the revised date of implementation of index rebalancing changes by providing two-weeks notice.
The decision has been taken considering the recent extreme market volatility, index-based market wide circuit breaker events, increased margin requirement, travel restrictions imposed in Mumbai and other Indian cities, it said.
The index rebalancing was earlier scheduled to come into effect from March 27, 2020.
The replacements in various equity indices is a part of periodic review.
"However, the changes required to ensure ETFs (exchange traded funds) /Index Funds' compliance with Sebi Portfolio Concentration Norms related to index constituent impact cost criteria, maximum weight of top stock and top 3 stocks within the index will be applied effective March 27, 2020 (close of March 26, 2020)," it added.
In order to comply with index constituent impact cost criteria, NSE has replaced Gayatri Projects Ltd with Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd in NIFTY 500, NIFTY Smallcap 250 and NIFTY MidSmallcap 400.
The change would come into effect from March 27, 2020.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 11:09:38 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Equity Indices, ETFs, Index Funds, Index-Based Market, Market Volatility, NewsTracker, Nifty, NSE, Rebalancing, SEBI, Trading
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown