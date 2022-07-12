'Nowhere near over': WHO issues warning as COVID-19 graph continues to rise across the world
The WHO's emergency committee on COVID-19 met on Friday via video-conference and determined the pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- the highest alarm the WHO can sound
Geneva, Switzerland: Fresh waves of COVID infections show the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday, voicing concern the virus is "running freely".
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that case numbers were continuing to rise, putting further pressure on stretched health systems and workers.
"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that COVID-19 is nowhere near over," he told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."
"The virus is running freely and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden based on their capacity, in terms of both hospitalisation for acute cases and the expanding number of people with post-COVID condition, often referred to as Long COVID," he said.
"As COVID-19 transmission and hospitalisations rise, governments must also deploy tried and tested measures like masking, improved ventilation and test and treat protocols," Tedros insisted.
The WHO's emergency committee on COVID-19 met on Friday via video-conference and determined the pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- the highest alarm the WHO can sound.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told the meeting global COVID cases reported to the WHO increased by 30 percent in the last two weeks, largely driven by Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 and and the lifting of public health and social measures.
Ryan said recent changes in testing policies were hindering the detection of cases and the monitoring of virus evolution.
The committee stressed the need to reduce transmission of the virus as the implications of a pandemic caused by a new respiratory virus would not be fully understood, the WHO said in a statement Monday.
The group voiced concern over steep reductions in testing, resulting in reduced surveillance and genomic sequencing.
"This impedes assessments of currently circulating and emerging variants of the virus," the WHO said, feeding the inability to interpret trends in transmission.
The committee said the trajectory of virus evolution and the characteristics of emerging variants remained "uncertain and unpredictable", with the absence of measures to reduce transmission increasing the likelihood of "new, fitter variants emerging, with different degrees of virulence, transmissibility, and immune escape potential".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India reports 16,135 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra log most infections
The country now has 1,13,864 active cases of coronavirus. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total cases
India logs 17,070 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases increase to 1,07,189
The health ministry said that 14,413 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,28,36,906
India sees 29% rise in new COVID-19 cases; 18,819 test positive, 39 dead in last 24 hours
The number of COVID-19 active cases has surpassed the one lakh mark again after 122 days. The country now has 1,04,555 active cases of coronavirus