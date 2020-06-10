'Not the time for politics': Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt will implement LG's order on hospital bed reservation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on the reservation of Delhi government-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said.

He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," the chief minister said.

The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement.

This is not the time to do politics. We all have to fight COVID-19 together, Kejriwal said.

He said that so far, 31,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and of these, 18,000 cases are active.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 15:21:37 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Covid Beds, Delhi Covid Test, Delhi Government, Delhi High Court, Delhi Hospitals, Hospitals, Kejriwal, LNJP Hospital, Lockdown In Delhi, NewsTracker, RML Hospital