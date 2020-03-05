No Time to Die release postponed: a look at how COVID-19 outbreak has affected entertainment industry

Owing to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the makers of Daniel Craig-starrer upcoming film No Time to Die have announced the premiere of the action thriller will now take place in November this year.

Previously, they had cancelled the China premiere and publicity tour in the region. Cinemas across the world's second-largest box office market as well as other countries like Italy, South Korea, and Japan remain shut indefinitely amid efforts to control the spread of the virus.

No Time to Die marks Craig's last outing as the suave British spy, and will hit the UK cinemas on 12 November and the US on 25 November. There has been no word from the makers when the film will have its theatrical release in India.

The Guardian notes the James Bond flick will now go head-to-head at the box office with the Disney animation film Raya and the Last Dragon, Godzilla vs Kong, and Will Smith-starrer King Richard.

Here is the announcement

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Last month, Paramount Pictures had stalled the shooting of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy. Italy has recorded the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of Asia. In a statement, Paramount cited the Venetian government’s halting of public gatherings, and said it was canceling the shoot “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew.”

South by South West Festival

The South by South West festival, scheduled to take place from 13 March to 24 March in Austin, also saw tech giants like Twitter, Intel, and Facebook among others pull out to ensure the well being of their employees. Deadline reports streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple have also backed out of the event. However, the organisers had said the event, which is a confluence of music, film and tech, will go on as planned. Reuters reports Facebook, Intel, and Twitter have already pulled out from the event. There is even a Change.org petition with 40,000 so far demanding cancellation.

Cannes Film Festival

A spokesperson of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival had issued a statement saying it was premature to assume the coronavirus scare will lead to cancellation of the event in France. “The Festival de Cannes is monitoring carefully the developments and the latest guidelines provided by the local, national, and international authorities regarding the coronavirus, and is in direct link with the Alpes-Maritimes’ administrative office," the official said.

“As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half,” they added. The spokesperson further said the festival will be ready to “take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees and preserving their health during the event in Cannes”.

Disney Plus' Europe launch cancelled

Disney was scheduled to be held the event on 24 March in London to mark the streaming service's launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The event was to be followed by a press conference and panel discussions with journalists from across the continent invited to take part, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the event now stands cancelled and instead, the studio will organise a Disney Plus executive press briefing via webcast for next week.

"Due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally at this time, we have decided to cancel our Disney Plus launch events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday," the company's spokesperson told the outlet.

Musicians cancel tours

Green Day, BTS, The National, Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, and Khalid are among the many musical artistes who have decided to pull back from performing and touring in Asia and around. BTS, who were to have four stage shows in Korea, reimbursed their fans. The National also refunded the ticket sum for their Japanese tour, and promised their fans they would return soon.

Khalid's Free Spirit World Tour was meant to take place across Mumbai and Bengaluru for the first time. Now, an official statement on behalf of the musician states he has called off his Asia tour, which would take him to Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul as well.

"Due to the recent advisories and travel restrictions in several Asian countries, Khalid will be postponing his upcoming tour of Asia, including his India concert. Our highest priority remains the safety of Khalid''s fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts. We are actively working on rescheduled concert dates, with more information to be announced soon on (https://www.khalidofficial.com)," reads the statement, as per Indo-Asian News Service.

Measures Bollywood is taking to tackle the outbreak

Bollywood is also reeling under the effect of this global outbreak with filmmakers taking precautionary measures in selecting outdoor locations, and some even upping the hygiene levels of the cast and crew, reports Press Trust of India (PTI).

India has reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus so far, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. All international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports for the disease.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow and will move to Mumbai next, told PTI the team is choosing its outdoor locales with extreme care. An official from production house T-Series added they are mindful of locations where they should not go for a shoot.

Many film celebrities went on social media to air their concerns over the disease, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives globally and infected over 90,000 people.

Anupam Kher recommended people avoid shaking hands or any form of physical gestures, and instead greet others with a namaste.

Watch the video here

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏#caronaviruspic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma threw in some casual racism in the mix, writing now, death is also Made in China.

Here is his tweet

Deepika Padukone called off her appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson of the actress, according to India Today.

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter, and uploaded a picture of her wearing a breathing mask. Soha Ali Khan had also shared a similar picture, writing her mask "helps protect against pollution and viruses". Sunny Leone was one of the first celebrities who had shared a picture of her and husband wearing masks.

(With inputs from agencies)

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 14:22:35 IST

Tags : Avril Lavigne, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, BTS, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Cannes Film Festival, Coronavirus, Deepika Padukone, Green Day, Harsh Vardhan, Hollywood, James Bond, Mission Impossible, No Time To Die, Parineeti Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, The National, Tom Cruise