No restrictions on utilisation of additional borrowing by states, says official; to get extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh cr
New Delhi: The Centre has not imposed any restrictions on states for utilisation of additional borrowing of 2 percent and they are free to spend as per their requirements, a senior Finance Ministry official has said.
It is to be noted that the basic limit of 3 percent remains unconditional, while only additional one per cent out of the two is linked to citizen centric reforms, the official said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing this on Sunday had said that an increase in borrowing limits will be subject to states taking citizen centric reforms, which are aimed at improving quality of service delivery to the public.
In order to help states to enhance their resource base in times of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central government allowed them to go in for additional borrowing of 2 percent, over and above the regular limit of 3 percent of the GSDP, subject to certain conditions.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
"…the basic limit of 3 percent remains unconditional. Out of the additional borrowing of 2 percent of GSDP, 0.50 percent is untied and 1 percent is subject to undertaking certain reforms by the state governments (0.25 percent for each reform). Further, additional 0.50 percent is allowed on undertaking at least any 3 suggested reforms," the official said.
It may be noted that, while the eligibility for part of the additional borrowing is conditional, its utilisation is fully untied. The reforms suggested by the Central government are citizen centric and aims at increasing the quality of service delivery to the public, the official added.
These reforms are -- implementation of one nation one ration card system; district level and licensing reforms for ease of doing business; strengthening local bodies; and power sector reforms.
The additional borrowing will provide states extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore to deal with COVID-19 crisis.
States' net borrowing ceiling for 2020-21 is Rs 6.41 lakh crore (3 percent of gross state domestic product).
Updated Date: May 21, 2020 19:39:01 IST
Tags : Additional Borrowing, Borrowing, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, GSDP, Local Bodies, NewsTracker, Nirmala Sitharaman, Reforms, Sector Reforms
Trending
-
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Harvard studies show DNA vaccines provide partial immunity and antibodies prevent reinfection
-
Cyclone Amphan: Five major health impacts of a severe cyclone you should know about
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical
-
World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2020: All you need to know about autoimmune arthritis diseases
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 19: WHO approves virus origin probe, China seals Shulan, Moderna vaccine shows promise
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'