No relaxation in Delhi lockdown for at least a week, Arvind Kejriwal announces as coronavirus cases in National Capital climb to 1,893
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that in view of the current coronavirus situation in the national capital, no relaxation will be given in the lockdown for at least a week.
"We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe. The lockdown will remain and there will be no relaxation. We will review the situation again after a week," said the Chief Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week, while extending the nationwide lockdown, said that some conditional relaxations in the lockdown norms may be considered after 20 April.
Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the national capital but it is "still under control". "All the 186 COVID-19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic. They didn't know they had coronavirus. This is more worrying," said Kejriwal.
The Chief Minister further informed that he had a word with one of the COVID-19 patients. "He told me that he was volunteering at a government food distribution centre and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food centre, along with others working at our food distribution points," said the Chief Minister.
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 13:21:08 IST
