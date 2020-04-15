'No plan to run special trains till 3 May to move stranded migrants': Indian Railways refutes rumours spread at end of 21-day coronavirus lockdown
New Delhi: Refuting reports in some sections of media that the Indian Railways was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways clarified that it had no such plans till 3 May.
"It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3 May, 2020, and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush," a tweet by the official handle of Ministry of Railways on Tuesday read.
Through the tweet, the Ministry also urged all concerned people to "take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard."
Earlier today, IRCTC had said that full refund will be provided for all trains cancelled till 3 May and added that users need not cancel their e-tickets.
It had also said that passengers who have already cancelled their e-tickets will also be eligible for full refunds and added, "no advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional."
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders extending lockdown till 3 May to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.
"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country till 3 May," read the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 09:46:47 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Indian Railways, NewsTracker, Railways, Trains
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets