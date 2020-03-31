No plan to extend 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Cabinet Secretary quashes reports as second week of nationwide curfew nears
New Delhi: The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came into force on Tuesday midnight.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.
"There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," it said.
The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.
Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 08:40:49 IST
