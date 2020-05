Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE Updates: FM increases authorised borrowing limits of states for 2020-21 from 3% to 5%

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update All sectors to be opened to private players, says Sitharaman Speaking of public enterprise policy, the finance minister said, "All sectors will be opened to private sectors also. Public sectors will continue to play an important role in defined areas. We shall defined the areas or categories. The strategic sectors in which public-private sector enterprises will be present will be notified. Not more than four enterprises will be present in each sector."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update States have borrowed only 14% of authorised limit, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that states net borrowing ceiling for 2020-21 is Rs 6.41 lakh crore based on 3% of GSDP. "75 percent of thereof was authorised to them in March 2020 itself and timing are left to the states. States have so far borrowed only 14% of the limit authorisation limit. 86% of the authorised borrowing remains unutilized." she added. In view of the unprecedented situation, the Centre has decided to accede to the request of states and increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to 5% for 2020-21 only. "This will give states extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore," she said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update FM announces new public sector enterprise policy All sectors are open to the private sector while public sector enterprises will play an important role in defined areas, said the finance minister. Accordingly, the government will announce a new policy whereby: List of strategic sectors requiring the presence of PSEs in public interest will be notified In strategic sectors, at-least one enterprises will remain in the public sector but the private sector will also be allowed In other sectors, PSEs will be privatised To minimize wasteful administrative costs, the number of enterprises in strategic sectors will be between one to four, others will be privatised or merged or brought under holding companies.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update FM announces measures for ease of doing business for corporate Now, Indian public companies can list their securities directly in foreign jurisdictions, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Private companies which list Non-Convertible Debentures on stock exchanges will not be regarded as listed companies," she said. The finance minister also said, "Direct listing of securities by Indian public companies in permissible foreign jurisdictions. Private companies that list non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on stock exchanges not to be regarded as listed companies."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update FM announces decriminalization of Companies Act Defaults, drops 7 compoundable offenses Decriminalization of companies act defaults involving minor technical and procedural violations Majority of the compoundable offenses sections to be shifted to internal adjudication mechanism and powers of RD for compounding enhanced The Amendments will de-clog the criminal courts and NCLT Seven compoundable offenses altogether dropped and 5 to be dealt with under alternative framework

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update COVID-19 related debts shall be excluded from IBC, announces FM In relation to IBC related matters, Nirmala Sitharaman said that debts related to COVID-19 shall be excluded from defaults under IBC. "No fresh insolvency proceeding will be initiated up to 1 year. At the moment MCA has extended this by 6 months, we intend to extend this by another 6 months. For MSMEs a special insolvency framework will be notified under section 240-A of IBC. The minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings raised to Rs 1 crore from the earlier Rs 1 lakh, which largely insulates MSMEs." Debts due to COVID19 will not be included in the category of 'default': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/jOPQuPWXbJ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Technology-driven education will be in focus, says FM The finance minister on Sunday announced that a technology-driven education will be in focus. She said, "PM eVIDYa programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education to be launched immediately. Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30 May 2020."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Sitharaman announces slew of health reforms and initiatives Public expenditure on health will be increased Investments in the grassroots levels will be ramped up in urban and rural areas All districts will have infectious diseases hospital blocks Integrated public health labs in all districts and blocks Encouraging research by National institutional platform for one health by ICMR National digital health mission will be implemented

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Public health labs to be set up at block-level: Sitharaman While the first step of the final tranche of the stimulus package, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Health reforms and initiatives put in place. Public expenditure on health will be increased. Investments at grassroots for health and wellness centers both at rural and urban levels will be ramped up. All districts will have infectious disease hospital blocks. Public health labs to be set up at block levels."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Additional Rs 40,0000 cr for MGNREGA scheme, announces FM In first of the seven steps to be announced by the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharam said that a budget estimate for MNREGS is now at Rs 61,000 crore. "Government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore under the scheme. This will generate Rs 300 crore more person-days of work and will address the need for work for returning migrants." she said

Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LATEST Updates: In view of the unprecedented situation, the Centre has decided to accede to the request of states and increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to 5% for 2020-21 only. 'This will give states extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore,' she said.

Now, Indian public companies can list their securities directly in foreign jurisdictions, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 'Private companies which list Non-Convertible Debentures on stock exchanges will not be regarded as listed companies, she said

"Debts related to COVID-19 shall be excluded from defaults under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board," says Nirmala Sitharman. "No fresh insolvency proceeding will be initiated up to one year."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the first of seven steps is allocating an additional Rs 40,000 crore for the MGNREGA scheme. Sitharaman said it would address returning migrants' need for work.

Nirmala Sitharam said that she would be announcing seven steps in the final tranche of the stimulus package. 'Today I have 7 such steps to tell you, the order is: MGNREGS, Health (rural and urban) and Education related, businesses and COVID-19, decriminalization of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, Public Sector Enterprises- related steps and state governments and related resources,' she said.

Need to now build an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, while addressing a press conference on the final tranche of the economic package, revisits Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address a press conference at 11 am today to speak on the roadmap laid out to move towards an 'Aatmanirbhar' India. Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

India reported the highest ever spike of 4,987 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a woman, who travelled to Goa in Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani train on Saturday, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the new infections in the state to 10.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 11 am today to talk on the roadmap laid out to move towards an 'Aatmanirbhar' India. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases stood at 90,927 on Sunday.

India crossed the 85,000 mark in number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, becoming the 11th worst-affected country in the world. The Union Health Ministry reported a rise of 3,970 infections and 103 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours since Friday 8 am.

The total number of cases has climbed to 85,940 while number of deaths due to COVID-19 has risen to 2,752, the ministry said.

With 53,035 active cases, India is the eighth largest in terms of active cases after the US, Russia, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain and Peru. More than 30,000 patients have recovered so far, data showed.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by states and Union territories, as of 9.15 pm put the total number of confirmed cases in the country at 90,326, deaths at 2,790 and recoveries at over 33,500.

Globally, more than 45.6 lakh people are reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus while 3,06,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

COVID-19 cases from states

In India, Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with its COVID-19 tally crossing the 30,000-mark on Saturday with 1,606 new cases and 67 more fatalities taking its death toll to 1,135.

Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday with 1,057 new patients being found positive for coronavirus including 709 "super spreaders" in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat now has 10,989 cases with 625 deaths, while Tamil Nadu's overall tally has risen to 10,585.

The major worry, however, is a new phase of coronavirus infections in states like Kerala and Goa, which had become virtually free of new infections, have begun reporting new cases while the numbers have started rising rapidly in places like Odisha, Bihar and Assam too in the last few days.

Click here to follow LIVE Updates on coronavirus

Most of the new cases across states are being linked to the influx of people from other states or other countries in special trains, flights and buses.

In Odisha, 65 people tested positive during the day, taking its total to 737, and officials said most of these cases are among people who had returned from other states.

Ganjam in south Odisha now accounts for the highest number of cases in the state at 277 and most of these people have returned from Gujarat and other states.

In Kerala, 11 people tested positive for COVID-19, including four from Thrissur district, three from Kozhikode and two each from Palakkad and Malappuram. All of them had come from outside the state -- seven from abroad and two each from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Nearly 57,000 people are under observation in the state at present, out of which about 3,000 came to the state through airports, nearly 800 from sea ports, over 1,000 through train and over 50,320 via road.

In Tripura also, 11 people, including seven BSF jawans, tested positive on Saturday.

Bihar recorded 46 new cases, including in Patna which now has 105 cases. The number of cases in Bihar has risen sharply since the beginning of the month, mainly because of migrants returning to their native places in large numbers by special trains in addition to other modes of transport.

According to the state health department, 427 of returnees since 4 May have tested positive for COVID-9. Most of them had come from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Five cities account for over 50% COVID-19 cases

The high concentration of COVID-19 in urban clusters is another major cause of worry with five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune -- as of Saturday accounting for over 50 percent of total infections with close to 46,000 cases. These five also account for over half of the nationwide death toll of close to nearly 2,800 so far.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 438 new cases, taking its tally to 9,333, while its death toll rose to 129.

Delhi is the third worst hit among the major urban centres after Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which reported 884 and 973 new cases, respectively. The COVID-19 case count in Ahmedabad has now risen to 8,144, while its toll has grown to 493.

Mumbai's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 18,396, while its death toll due to the pandemic is now 696 with 41 new deaths.

Chennai also saw its tally rising to 6,261. Among other major urban centres, Pune, Surat and Indore have also been reporting large numbers of cases.

35 migrants killed in road accidents

At least 35 migrant workers were killed and many more were injured in road accidents during the day in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while trying to return to their native places.

Most of them had hitched rides in trucks while a couple was in an autorickshaw for a journey running into hundreds of kilometers.

Lakhs of migrant workers in different parts of the country had begun walking back to their native places after being rendered jobless, and many of them homeless too, due to the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

While special trains are being run now by the government and some states have also arranged for buses to take them back to their homes, not all places are said to be connected by these trains and large numbers of people remain on roads.

FM announces fourth tranche of measures; Opposition slams it

The government in the meantime unveiled a slew of structural reforms in eight sectors -- coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector -- in the fourth tranche of the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs.

Some of the measures, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, included opening of space sector for private players, commercial mining of coal, raising FDI limit in defence sector through automatic route from 49 percent to 74 percent, privatisation of power discoms in the Union Territories, offering more airports on a PPP model as well as boosting private sector investment in social infrastructure projects through revamped viability gap funding scheme of Rs 8,100 crore.

Modi said the measures announced by Sitharaman will create many business opportunities and contribute to the country's economic transformation.

Leading industry body Assocham said these measures would give "new wings to India" and demonopolise core sectors.

Left parties, however, accused the government of using the COVID-19 pandemic to "impose the agenda of the rich" and privatise public assets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said cash assistance should be given to the poor and vulnerable sections who are in dire need of money due to the lockdown.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday and there are expectations that the fourth phase beginning Monday may give significant relaxations for various economic activities even as a complete exit is unlikely given the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Several states have already said they want the lockdown restrictions to continue further. However, on Saturday Punjab become the first to extend it till 31 May but without curfew restrictions.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala supported restarting of domestic flights as well as opening of schools and universities, as he stressed on resumption of normal life while dealing with COVID-19.

His state reported 33 new cases, including 14 in Gurgaon on the outskirts of the national capital.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 12:25:26 IST

Tags : 20 Lakh Crores, Andhra Pradesh, Auraiya, Auraiya Road Accident, Aviation, Chennai, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Indore, Coronavirus In Jaipur, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavius In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Defence, Economic Package, Farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, GDP, GDP Of India, Gujarat, India GDP, Lockdown, Lockdown 4.0, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Migrant Workers, Migrant Workers Killed In Auraiya, Migrant Workers Killed In UP, Migrants Crisis, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman Speech, PM Modi, Space, Stimulus Package, Tamil Nadu, Tourism, Uttar Pradesh