Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE Press Conference: FM announces Rs 30,000 cr additional emergency fund through NABARD for marginal farmers for Rabi crop
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE Press Conference: NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirements. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be approved by NABARD through normal finance methods
Finance Minister announced free food grain supply for migrant labourers on the move. She said that even those workers who do not have ration cards or are not registered under the public distribution network can also avail 5 kilos of wheat or rice, and one kilos of gram free of cost
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says MNREGA is offering work to 2.33 cr wage seekers in 1.87 lakh Gram Panchyats. She also recalled that in the previous economic package, the wages under MNREGA were also increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 in order to provide benefit to India's poorest.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Self help Groups have been actively engaged in providing the uran poor with livelihood. She also said that the government has facilitated the start of 7,200 new SHGs since 15 March to provide livelihood during lockdown.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give details of the second set of announcements from the Rs 20 lakh crore package the prime minister announced on Tuesday. She will address a bilingual press conference with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur at 4 pm today.
India's national carrier Air India will resume bookings for select international destinations including Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore from 5 pm today. Flyers will be able to call up the AI helpline, or book tickets through the airline's website and chat bot.
The West Bengal government has arranged for additional 105 special trains to help facilitate the return of migrants to the state, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.
"Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains," tweeted Mamata.
With 472 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 8,470.
So far, 115 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection, while 187 people have recovered. There are 5,310 active cases in Delhi at present, according to health bulletin released by Delhi government on Thursday.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting with few key ministers on Thursday to review the current economic situation of the state in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.
The ministers will also mull upon the measures to be taken for the revival of the state's economy. CM and his colleagues are likely to discuss the post lockdown economic revival plan for the state.
Some people in Delhi asked if we can start public buses. They said many offices are allowed to work now, but not everyone has a vehicle and they need public transport, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.
With 22 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka from 5 pm on Wednesday till 12 pm on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 981.
So far, the state has registered 35 deaths, said the health department.
BSP chief Mayawati said that the Rs 1,000 crore allocated for migrant labourers from the PM-CARES, must be directly transferred to states like Uttar Pradesh, where labourers have been affected the most.
"Speedy direct cash transfers to migrant workers in 'worst-affected' states like UP can help them become self-sufficient," said Mayawati.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on Thursday at 4 pm. This will be the second in a series of planned press conferences meant to announce details of the COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
Indian Railways cancelled all tickets booked to travel on or before 30 June, 2020, ANI reported. Refunds will be given to all tickets booked till 30 June. However, all special trains and Shramik Special train will ply as usual.
Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to slam the BJP-led Centre decision to allocate funds to migrants workers, by saying 'PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don’t make the common mistake. But nothing will go to the hands of the migrant workers,' he said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of the deceased in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident that left at least six migrant labourers dead.
"Officers have been directed to send bodies of the workers to Bihar. Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner has been asked to submit report after investigation," said Uttar Pradesh CMO.
As many as 134 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,722 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the nation. This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 78,003 with the toll at 2,549 on Thursday.
According to the health ministry, there are 49,219 active cases till now.
Eight labourers were killed and around 50 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday night, ANI reported.
The injured labourers have been shifted to a district hospital. They were going to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.
Six migrant workers were killed and two were injured after being mowed down by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night.
The labourers, who were headed home in Bihar on foot, were killed in the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post.
A case of negligence will be filed against the driver, Indian Express quoted Anil Kaparvan, SHO Kotwali police station as saying.
The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases inched towards 75,000 on Wednesday with several large urban clusters reporting a further spread of the novel coronavirus, while the government unveiled measures amounting to about Rs 6 lakh crore in easy loans, additional liquidity and other incentives to help businesses fight the crisis.
The first installment of the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, came on the 50th day of the coronavirus lockdown and merely four days before the end of its third phase on 17 May.
A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected in the next few days, though Modi has said that the 'fourth' phase will be an 'improved' version of third phase, in which some relaxations were already given.
On Wednesday evening, the Centre also said that the PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19, out of which nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for purchasing ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourers.
Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the PMO statement said.
The trust formed on 27 March is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.
Centre unveils first dose of Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the first part of the economic package, which is aimed at making India 'self-reliant' and also promote 'local' businesses.
Sitharaman said that no global tenders will be issued for government contracts worth up to Rs 200 crore to promote Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Taking forward the new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-Reliant India Mission), Home Minister Amit Shah separately announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from 1 June.
These canteens cater to nearly 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said that the decision has been taken after Modi's appeal for being self-reliant and opting for local products.
There are expectations that many more steps might be announced soon to promote indigenous products, though Sitharaman said being self-reliant does not mean that India would look only inwards and become an "isolationist" country.
Modi said the measures announced by the finance minister will enhance liquidity, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit, while addressing various issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs.
The measures included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses including MSMEs, which Sitharaman said would benefit 45 lakh small businesses.
Consultancy major KPMG India's Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar said MSMEs are critical for employment preservation and growth and helping them is the surest way to accelerate job creation. He also welcomed measures for improving liquidity for lenders and businesses, including by helping non-banking finance companies.
Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, said that the Centre's COVID-19 economic stimulus package had nothing for lakhs of poor and hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes.
India's MSME sector employs nearly 11 crore people and accounts for about 45 percent of the country's total manufacturing output, 40 percent of exports and almost 30 percent of the GDP. However, the sector has been hit hard by the lockdown, with millions of units staring at the prospect of closure and the threat of job losses.
Lakhs of migrant workers were also left jobless and homeless due to the pandemic, especially after the lockdown came into effect on 25 March.
While special trains and buses have been arranged for them in the recent weeks and continue to operate to help them reach their native places, thousands of them had to walk or even hide in trucks and containers to reach their destinations.
In the past few days, the large scale migrant movement has raised another worry of the virus getting spread further. Also, some cases have come to the light, including in Kerala, of people testing positive after being airlifted from abroad under a massive evacuation scheme of the Centre which is currently underway to bring back Indians and expatriates stranded in different countries.
COVID-19 cases in India cross 75,000-mark, toll rises to 2,415
In its morning update, the Health Ministry said the toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 2,415 and the number of cases has climbed to 74,281, registering an increase of 122 deaths and 3,525 cases since Tuesday morning. This included over 47,000 active cases and more than 24,000 people who have recovered from the infection.
However, a PTI tally of numbers disclosed by states and UTs, as of 6.45 pm, showed at least 75,144 total cases across the country. It also showed nearly 25,000 having recovered so far.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that nine states and UTs, including Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Manipur and Meghalaya, have not reported any new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have not reported any cases so far.
Vardhan also said the the doubling time of cases has improved to 12.6 in the last three days, from 11 in the past 14 days. He further observed that the fatality rate is 3.2 percent and the recovery rate is pegged at 32.8 percent.
Kerala, where new cases had stopped coming up till a few days back, saw 10 more people testing positive, including four who have come from abroad.
At the same time, large numbers of new cases continued to come up in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, among some other states and UTs.
Maharashtra saw the highest single-day jump in cases on Wednesday, with 1,495 new patients testing positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state, which is one of the worst hit, crossed 25,000 and toll reached 975.
Mumbai accounts for over 60 percent of all cases in Maharashtra, with around 1500 cases.
Lockdown eased in England, Saudi Arabia announces Eid curfew
The sound of a crisply struck golf ball could be heard in England for the first time in nearly two months as golf courses reopened on Wednesday as part of a modest easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions that has bred confusion and an increase in the use of public transport, AP reported.
People in England are allowed to exercise more than once a day and with one person from outside their household, provided they remain two meters (around 6.5 feet) apart. Other sporting activities, such as tennis and swimming in lakes and fishing, are allowed too.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced a new 24-hour nationwide curfew from 23 May and during the Eid holidays to curb the COVID-19 spread, CNN reported.
In Italy, the number of calls to a government run anti-violence helpline rose by 73 percent during the coronavirus lockdown, the report added.
Updated Date: May 14, 2020 17:20:54 IST
Tags : 20 Lakh Crores, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Ajit Doval, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Indore, Coronavirus In Jaipur, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Testing, Coronavirus Testing Kit, Coronavirus Tests, Coronavius In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Testing Kits, COVID-19 Tests, Delhi, Economic Package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, GDP, GDP Of India, Gujarat, India GDP, India Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown 4.0, Lockdown Extension, Lockdown Extension In India, Lockdown In India, Lockdown News, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manjul, Modi Live Today, Modi Meeting Today, Modi News, Modi Speech Today, Modi Speech Today Live, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman Speech, PM Modi, Will Lockdown Extend After 17 May
Trending
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
-
How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 13: Wuhan to test 11 million people, EU to relax borders, situation in Brazil worsens
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India
-
Severity of COVID-19 in children and other misconceptions about the coronavirus disease
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 12: Cases cross 70,000, Health Ministry starts serosurvey, PM Modi applauds nurses
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
Highlights
Rs 30,000 cr emergency funding for farmers through NABARD: FM
"NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirements. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be approved by NABARD through normal finance methods to benefit 3 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal farmers, to meet post harvest Rabi and current Kharif requirement in May/June," Sitharaman said.
MNREGA offering work to 2.33 cr people, wages hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202, says FM
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says MNREGA is offering work to 2.33 cr wage seekers in 1.87 lakh Gram Panchyats. She also recalled that in the previous economic package, the wages under MNREGA were also increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 in order to provide benefit to India's poorest.
FM says 7,200 new Self Help Groups started since 15 March
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Self help Groups have been actively engaged in providing the uran poor with livelihood. She said that around 12,000 SHG groups produced over 3 cr masks and 1,20 lakh litres of sanitisers for the COVID-19 crisis. She also said that the government has facilitated the start of 7,200 new SHGs since 15 March to provide livelihood during lockdown.
Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE Updates:
FM to announce 9 steps for migrant workers, small farmers
Nirmala Sitharaman, at the start of her press conference, announced that she will keep in focus migrant workers and marginal farmers. She said, in total 9 steps will be announced today, of which 3 will be dedicated to providing immediate assistance for migrant workers.
Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE Updates:
FM's Day 1 measures are more about putting people's own money into their hands than actually kickstarting crippled economy
It is important to understand that the government is not spending a single rupee of its own here. A cut in provident fund contribution will increase the monthly take-home pay of the salaried class for the next three months. But at the end of the day, it is people’s money being paid out to them instead of being invested in a provident fund. Other than possibly paying tax on this extra income, people are also losing out on the interest they would have otherwise earned over the years.
Read full article here
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give details of the second set of announcements from the Rs 20 lakh crore package the prime minister announced on Tuesday. She will address a bilingual press conference with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur at 4 pm today.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Air India to begin reservation of international flights from 5 pm
Air India on Thursday said that reservation of international flights from India to select destinations in United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore will begin from 5 pm on Thursday.
Customers can book their fight tickets from the official website - airindia.in.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
Migrant worker commits suicide in Chhattisgarh quarantine centre
A 30-year-old migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district where he was kept after he returned from Telangana, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday night at Amlipali village under Sarangarh police station limits, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Ravi Kisan discusses safe return of migrant workers to UP with Maharashtra governor
Film star and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, on Thursday to discuss the issue of safe transportation of migrant workers from Maharashtra to Gorakhpur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Along with Kisan, his wife was also present at Raj Bhavan.
Mamata Banerjee orders deployment of 105 more special trains to bring migrants back to Bengal
The West Bengal government has arranged for additional 105 special trains to help facilitate the return of migrants to the state, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.
"Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains," tweeted Mamata.
Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home, she added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Battling with hunger, migrant workers of Bihar fight over biscuits at Katihar railway station
Struggling with hunger, migrant labourers of Bihar resort to fighting over biscuits at Katihar railway station in the state. The journalist who circulated the video, that shortly went viral on social media, said that the incident took place on Thursday when the train carrying the migrant workers from Delhi stopped at Katihar station. The train was destined to arrive at Purnia district in Bihar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Three new cases in Dehradun take Uttarakhand's total to 75
After three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases in the state reached 75. All three cases were reported in Dehradun district, according to ANI.
Of the total positive cases, there are 24 active cases. As many as 50 patients have recovered while one succumbed to the disease, said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police SHO tests positive for COVID-19
A Delhi Police officer who is the SHO of a police station in southeast Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, police said. Five others have been sent for quarantine and further contact tracing is being done, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Uddhav Thackeray releases Rs 55 crore to send 10 lakh migrant workers home by weekend
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has released Rs 55 crore from the CM's Relief Fund to support the travel arrangements of an estimated one million stranded migrants to their home states, reported the Times of India.
All 36 district collectors have been given a protocol and asked to coordinate with the railways.
"The transportation began on Monday and we expect that the entire exercise will be complete by Saturday, subject to availability of trains," a senior bureaucrat was quoted by TOI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Uddhav Thackeray to hold COVID-19 review meet with Ajit Pawar, ministers
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting with few key ministers on Thursday to review the current economic situation of the state in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.
The ministers will also mull upon the measures to be taken for the revival of the state's economy. CM and his colleagues are likely to discuss the post lockdown economic revival plan for the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi records 115 COVID-19 deaths and 8,470 confirmed cases
With 472 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 8,470.
So far, 115 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection, while 187 people have recovered. There are 5,310 active cases in Delhi at present, according to health bulletin released by Delhi government on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Public wants bus services to resume in Delhi: Kejriwal
"Some people asked if we can start public buses. They said many offices are allowed to work now, but not everyone has a vehicle and they need public transport. How are they going to reach their office? Some said Delhi Metro must run in a very limited way. What defines this limit, we will look into that," Arvind Kejriwal said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Market associations in Delhi suggest reopening of shops using odd-even rule
"We got many suggestions from market associations. They said markets could be opened using the odd-even rule every other day," said Arvind Kejriwal in a video briefing to reporters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi residents agree to keep barber shops, spas, theatres and malls shut: Kejriwal
Addressing a presser on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that most citizens have suggested to keep barber shops, spas, saloons, cinema halls, and swimming pools shut for sometime in the National Capital.
"Most people also said that hotels should stay closed, however, restaurants should be opened for take-away and home delivery. There is almost a consensus that barber shops, spas, saloons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not open yet," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said a meeting will be held with LG Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management team today at 4 pm on the suggestions sent by people on easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Delhi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Seven more test COVID-19 positive in Assam taking state's total to 86
Seven more patients and attendants who have arrived from Mumbai to Assam have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, said heath minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 86.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt receives more than 5 lakh suggestions on tackling COVID-19 situation: Kejriwal
The Delhi government has received more than five lakh suggestions on how to contain the fast spreading coronavirus in the National Capital, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Many Delhi residents have suggested that schools and colleges should reopen only after summer vacations, said Kejriwal.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka's COVID-19 recovery rate at 46.5%
Karnataka's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 46.5 percent after 456 patients were discharged till now, said the state health department on Thursday. On the other hand, the infectious disease has so far claimed the lives of 35 people.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka registers 981 COVID-19 cases
With 22 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka from 5 pm on Wednesday till 12 pm on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 981.
So far, the state has registered 35 deaths, said the health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Plea in Delhi HC seeking release of Tablighi Jamaat members
A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking immediate release of all Tablighi Jamaat members. The petitioner alleged that the attendees of the event have been detained for more than 35 days in the name of keeping them in quarantine centres.
Matter to be taken up in the Delhi High Court on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, seeks closure of case against him
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him.
While congratulating the Indian government over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Vijay Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.
"Congratulations to the Government for a COVID-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want but should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State-owned Bank loans be constantly ignored?" Mallya tweeted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death taking toll to 122
The toll due to coronavirus infection rose to 122 in Rajasthan, with one more person succumbing to the virus on Thursday. The state has also recorded 66 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,394.
A total of 4,395 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. Apart from these, 177 migrants who travelled from other states have also been tested positive.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown: Personnel Ministry
Asserting that central government employees may have to work with staggered attendance and variable working hours, the Personnel Ministry has come out with a draft framework for "work for home" for the staff post-lockdown.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) may provide option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy, it said.
There are 48.34 lakh central government employees
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over two lakh train tickets sold for over Rs 45 crores: Indian Railways
Close to Rs 45 crores was collected following the sell of tickets for passenger trains as of Thursday, said the Indian Railways. Over 2.3 lakh passengers have booked tickets for special trains till now.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Rs 1,000 crore for migrant workers must be directly transferred to States: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati further said that the Rs 1,000 crore allocated for migrant labourers from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM-CARES, must be directly transferred to states like Uttar Pradesh, where labourers have been affected the most.
"Speedy direct cash transfers to migrant workers in 'worst-affected' states like UP can help them become self-sufficient," said Mayawati.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Mayawati lauds Centre's financial package to revive economy, asks to implement measures with honesty
Lauding the union government for its special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday tweeted saying that the Centre must immediately implement the measures on ground with honesty.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
At least 26 Indians infected with COVID-19 among 51 who tested positive in Maldives
As many as 26 Indian nationals are infected with coronavirus of the total 51 people who tested positive in Maldives on Wednesday, All India Radio News reported.
There are close to 20,000 Indians stranded in Maldives' capital Male, which is worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis, owing to its high population density.
The Indian government has so far repatriated at least 900 citizens affected by medical emergencies and job losses in Maldives under the Vande Bharat mission. Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will be again sailing on Friday from Male to bring back around 700 residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold presser on economic relief package at 4 pm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on Thursday at 4 pm. This will be the second in a series of planned press conferences meant to announce details of the COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee falls 13 paise to 75.59 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 75.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid strengthening American currency overseas and negative opening of domestic equities.
Forex traders said the local unit opened weak against the greenback tracking losses in some of the major Asian currencies and gains in the US dollar.
Moreover, market participants are concerned about the fiscal deficit concerns of the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package as there is still no clarity on how the package would be financed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal Pradesh records 70 COVID-19 cases
A 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 70, a state health official said on Thursday. The two had returned from Delhi on 4 May.
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner RK Pruthi said the two were quarantined after they had returned to Hari Om Colony in Paonta Sahib on May 4 and their samples were randomly taken for testing on 12 May. Both of them were asymptomatic.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now climbed to 70 and three people have died due to the virus so far. Thirty-nine people in the state have so far recovered from the infection
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 19.4 lakh samples tested so far for COVID-19, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 19,47,041 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily: UNICEF
The UN's children agency has warned that an additional 6,000 children could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic weakens the health systems and disrupts routine services, the first time that the number of children dying before their fifth birthday could increase worldwide in decades.
As the coronavirus outbreak enters its fifth month, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) requested USD 1.6 billion to support its humanitarian response for children impacted by the pandemic.
The health crisis is quickly becoming a child rights crisis. And without urgent action, a further 6,000 under-fives could die each day, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people
China has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 asymptomatic infections, the health authorities said on Thursday, as the mass testing for the deadly coronavirus began for the 11 million people in the city of Wuhan, amid apprehensions about a second wave of the pandemic.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), the three new cases are domestically transmitted, with two reported in Liaoning province and one in Jilin province.
As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,929, including 101 patients who were still being treated. Overall, the death toll in China stood at 4,633, the NHC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
P Chidambaram says nothing from PM-CARES funds will go to 'hands of migrant workers '
Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to slam the BJP-led Centre decision to allocate funds to migrants workers, by saying "PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don’t make the common mistake."
He further highlighted that the money will not be given to the migrant workers but to the state governments to meet the expenses of travel, accommodation, medicine and food for the migrant workers. "But nothing will go to the hands of the migrant workers," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Railways cancels all train tickets booked on or before 30 June
Indian Railways cancelled all tickets booked to travel on or before 30 June, 2020, ANI reported. Refunds will be given to all tickets booked till 30 June. However, all special trains and Shramik Special train will ply as usual.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Special train from Patna arrives at New Delhi railway stn
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to kin of labourers killed in Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of the deceased in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident that left at least six migrant labourers dead.
"Officers have been directed to send bodies of the workers to Bihar. Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner has been asked to submit report after investigation," said Uttar Pradesh CMO.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan's COVID-19 recovery rate at 58.6%
According to the Rajasthan health department, as many as 2,575 COVID-19 patients were discharged so far, thereby taking the recovery rate to 58.6 percent on Thursday.
Of the total 4,394 coronavirus cases in the state, there are 1697 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
66 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan taking confirmed cases to 4,394
Rajasthan registered a total of 4,394 coronavirus cases after 66 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 till 9 am on Thursday. With one more COVID-19 patient succumbing to the viral infection, the toll in the state climbed to 122.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 33.6%
According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 26,235 COVID-19 patients were discharged so far, thereby taking the recovery rate to 33.6 percent on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India registers 2,549 COVID-19 deaths, total confirmed cases over 78,000
As many as 134 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,722 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the nation. This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 78,003 with the toll at 2,549 on Thursday.
According to the health ministry, there are 49,219 active cases till now.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Driver in Muzaffarnagar bus accident arrested
The accused driver in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav to PTI
The five migrant workers who were seriously injured - Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod and Ramji Rai - were rushed to hospital.
Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender (25) and Harsh (20). The other of the six were yet to be identified.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Five migrant workers seriously injured in Muzaffarnagar bus accident
Five migrant labourers were seriously injured in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident where at least six migrant labourers were killed on Wednesday night, officials said.
A speeding bus ran over the migrant workers, who were walking on foot to their homes in Bihar, on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from Muzaffarnagar late last night, an official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur closed for sanitisation
The wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has been shut for two days for sanitisation. This comes after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
28 more test COVID-19 positive in Lucknow
Twenty eight COVID-19 samples of the total 982 have tested positive on Wednesday, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow was quoted by news agency ANI.
"Out of the 982 samples tested on Wednesday for COVID-19, results of 28 came positive," 'read the statement from King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Passenger train arrives in Karnataka from Delhi
The first batch of passengers arrive at KSR Bengaluru railway station in a special superfast train from New Delhi on Thursday. The passengers were now being taken in buses to a place of their choice for institutional quarantine.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Eight labourers dead, 50 injured after truck they were travelling in collides with bus in MP
Eight labourers were killed and around 50 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday night, ANI reported.
The injured labourers have been shifted to a district hospital. They were going to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Six migrant workers mowed down by state bus in Muzaffarnagar, two injured
Six migrant workers were killed and two were injured after being mowed down by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night.
The labourers, who were headed home in Bihar on foot, were killed in the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post.
A case of negligence will be filed against the driver, Indian Express quoted Anil Kaparvan, SHO Kotwali police station as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
51 people put in quarantine in Guwahati after arriving from Delhi
Fifty one of the total 130 people who arrived from Delhi to Dibrugarh have been put in quarantine after being brought to Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, for mandatory screening, said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"The remaining have been sent back to their respective districts. After their swabs are taken, these 51 would be put in quarantine," said Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Like HIV, coronavirus unlikely to go away: WHO
The novel coronavirus could become endemic in the same way like the HIV and the populations around the world will have to learn to live with it, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday.
Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan said the coronavirus "may never go away" and warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.
"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva.
"HIV has not gone away - but we have come to terms with the virus," he said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:20 (IST)
Rs 30,000 cr emergency funding for farmers through NABARD: FM
"NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirements. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be approved by NABARD through normal finance methods to benefit 3 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal farmers, to meet post harvest Rabi and current Kharif requirement in May/June," Sitharaman said.
17:09 (IST)
Rs 1,500 Crore Interest Subvention for MUDRA Shishu Loans
Announcing relief for micro units who had taken Mudra Shishu Loans, the government said it will provide interest subvention of 2 percent for prompt payees for a period of 12 months.
17:05 (IST)
Rs 5,000 Crore Special Credit Facility for Street vendors
The Centre has announced a special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crores for 50 lakh vendors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the scheme will be launched within a month. An initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000 will also be provided.
16:56 (IST)
Affordable rental housing scheme for migrant labours announced
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that government will convert government housing complexes lying vacant to be rented out to migrants on concessional rates. PPP model will also be used to achieve this under the PM Awas Yojna.
16:53 (IST)
Govt introduces one nation, one ration card scheme, says will ensure 100% coverage of PDS by March 2021
16:49 (IST)
FM announces free food for migrant workers on move; says those without ration cards will also get benefit
Finance Minister announced free food grain supply for migrant labourers on the move. She said that even those workers who do not have ration cards or are not registered under the public distribution network can also avail 5 kilos of wheat or rice, and one kilos of gram free of cost. The move is expected to benefit 8 crore migrant labours and will cost the government Rs 3500 crore.
The finance minister also added that the responsibility to reach out to the migrants and implement the scheme will rest with the respective state governments.
16:40 (IST)
MNREGA offering work to 2.33 cr people, wages hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202, says FM
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says MNREGA is offering work to 2.33 cr wage seekers in 1.87 lakh Gram Panchyats. She also recalled that in the previous economic package, the wages under MNREGA were also increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 in order to provide benefit to India's poorest.
16:35 (IST)
FM reels off measures already in pipeline to provide relief to migrant labours, urban poor
16:32 (IST)
Sensex plunges over 880 points, Nifty cracks below 9,200-level as initial stimulus disappoints
Weighed down by weak global cues, the India equity market made a Gap-down opening despite the government’s announcements on Wednesday evening to revive liquidity and the MSME sectors. Market players were disappointed as the immediate spend out of the government's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package was seen to be relatively small, raising doubts about the revival of growth any time soon, experts said.
Market erased Wednesday’s gains with Sensex and Nifty slipping over 2% each; Sensex slipped 886 points to 31,123 & Nifty 241 points to 9,143 with Nifty Bank declining 567 points to 19,069 & Midcap index falling 46 points to 13,018
16:27 (IST)
FM says 7,200 new Self Help Groups started since 15 March
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Self help Groups have been actively engaged in providing the uran poor with livelihood. She said that around 12,000 SHG groups produced over 3 cr masks and 1,20 lakh litres of sanitisers for the COVID-19 crisis. She also said that the government has facilitated the start of 7,200 new SHGs since 15 March to provide livelihood during lockdown.