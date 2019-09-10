Nine yoga poses to strengthen the spine

Among the major causes of back pain today, are poor posture and a sedentary lifestyle. A 2003 research study with 11,000 people in north India found that a staggering 23% of them had lower back pain. Another report in the Hindu Business Line newspaper said that one-fifth of all Indians suffering from back pain aren’t old at all - they are in the 16-34 age group.

As life becomes more hectic, more and more people are turning to the wisdom of the ancient sages for relief. Case in point: yoga - a low-impact workout that is suitable for most people.

It is, of course, advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained guru, especially if you are a beginner. If you have a back injury or back pain, please consult your doctor to find out which movements to avoid. Increase the duration and intensity of the session gradually to reap maximum benefits.

That said, here are nine poses to help you get a super-strong back.

Cat pose

Come down on all fours; your hands should be right under your shoulders and your knees right below the hips

Breathe out, as you curve and stretch your spine upwards, just like a cat

Hold for 20-25 seconds

Exhale and return to the starting position

Repeat five times

Cow Pose

Come on all fours

Breathe in. Curve your back, so that it forms a trough

Hold this position for 20-25 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Repeat five times

Double-angle pose

Stand on the mat with your feet apart

Interlock your fingers behind your back

Bend forward from your waist, lifting your arms straight behind you

Make sure your back is not rounded. Stay in this position for 30 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do five repetitions

Fish pose

If you have asthma, check with your doctor before performing this pose

Lie down on your back

Tuck your arms under your back; try to touch the elbows

Breathe in, lift your head and chest to look down at your toes

Now tilt your head back and place the crown on the mat. Do not drop your chest and do not make any jerky movements

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

(If you need to come out of the pose at any point, lift your head to look at your toes again. Then gently lay it down on the mat)

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Bridge pose

This is an advanced pose. Please see your expertise and comfort before doing it

Lie down on your back

Bend your knees. Now place your feet on the mat, close to your buttocks

Place your hands close to your feet, with palms facing down. You can also hold your heels lightly

Breathe in and lift your buttocks and torso off the floor. Do not lift your head or strain the neck in any way

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do five repetitions

Cobra pose

Lie down on your stomach on a yoga mat

Place your palms on the floor, right next to your shoulders

Now using your arms for support, lift your chest. Your hips should still be on the floor

Breathe in, look up and feel the stretch on your upper back

Hold this position for 15-30 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Do three to five repetitions

Half Locust is excellent for toning the back muscles. It's ideal for beginners and those with weak or stiff backs, as it’s milder than Full Locust. The locust poses, which lift the low back against gravity, complement the cobra poses, which lift the upper back.

Lie down on your stomach, and place your chin on the mat

Interlock your fingers behind your back. Keep your arms straight

Breathe in and slowly raise the right leg. Check your hip position to make sure you haven’t twisted it

Hold the position for a few seconds

Breathe out and lower the right leg

Repeat with the left leg

Do five repetitions on each leg

Bow pose

Lie down on your stomach

Bend your knees. Now firmly hold your ankles with your hands

Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs off the floor

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do five repetitions

Child’s pose

Sit down on your heels, on a yoga mat

Raise your arms overhead

Now gently bend forward from the waist, till your palms touch the mat

Exhale and try to touch your stomach to your thighs

Hold this position for 1-2 minutes

Inhale and come back to the starting position

To end your practice with savasana, lie down on your back and relax. Try to release all the tension from your muscles, and let your feet drop to the sides. Close your eyes. Stay there for at least five minutes, before gently coming into a cross-legged position and opening your eyes.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/yoga

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 15:07:34 IST

Tags : Back Pain, Half Locust Yoga, NewsTracker, Yoga Bow Pose, Yoga Bridge Pose, Yoga Cat Pose, Yoga Cobra Pose, Yoga Cow Pose, Yoga Double Angle Pose, Yoga Fish Pose, Yoga For Back Pain