National Doctor’s Day 2020: Venkaiah Naidu, Modi, Shah and others applaud medical fraternity in fight against COVID-19, pledge support

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Effective healthcare system is one of the most important areas in any country. National Doctor's Day is celebrated on 1 July every year to show gratitude to doctors, physicians and other medical practitioners for their dedicated service.

The event that was first started in 1991, also celebrates the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Doctor's Day in India is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). According to the organisation, Doctor's Day 2020 is dedicated to the innumerable medical practitioners who are serving in the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for National Doctor’s Day this year is 'Lessen the mortality of COVID 19'.

On the occasion of Doctor's Day a number of leaders have thanked physicians for their tireless service towards humanity.

In a series of tweets, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Dr BC Roy for his "invaluable contribution" to the development of medical field in India and extended his greetings to doctors across the nation.

On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr. B.C. Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal & legendary physician, who made invaluable contribution to the development of medical field in India. #doctorsday pic.twitter.com/zFlLaTCmFm — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 1, 2020

The Vice President also pledged "unconditional support" to the members of the medical fraternity, expressing his gratitude and respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings alongside a short video clip. Modi said, "India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19."

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the "brave Doctors" for their "devotion and sacrifice" in "leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront."

On Doctor’s Day, I salute our brave Doctors who have been leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

West Bengal chief minister wished the former CM on his birth and death anniversary and said, "On Doctor's Day, I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, the state government has declared a holiday today in honour of the frontline COVID warriors."

Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 1, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed gratitude to the professionals who "inspire hope in COVID-19 times."

On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times. Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it. pic.twitter.com/PujxVQbdvE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2020

Here's how others celebrated National Doctor's Day:

#DoctorsDay reminds us of the immense contribution that doctors have made in our society. Their dedication, perseverance & scientific temper form the bedrock of our efforts for public health. Let's take a moment to acknowledge & celebrate their service. Thank you Doctors. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) July 1, 2020