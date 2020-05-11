Narendra Modi to hold video conference with CMs today; interaction to be held days ahead of end of nationwide lockdown
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state chief ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.
"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state chief ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm," PMO India tweeted.
The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with chief ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.
The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on 17 May.
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 00:16:53 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, COVID-19, Lockdown, Modi Conference With CMs, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, PMO
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai is India's worst-affected city with 12,864 cases; West Bengal records highest mortality rate at 9.57%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops