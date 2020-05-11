You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Narendra Modi to hold video conference with CMs today; interaction to be held days ahead of end of nationwide lockdown

Asian News International May 11, 2020 00:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state chief ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Narendra Modi to hold video conference with CMs today; interaction to be held days ahead of end of nationwide lockdown

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state chief ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm," PMO India tweeted.

The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with chief ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on 17 May.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 00:16:53 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, COVID-19, Lockdown, Modi Conference With CMs, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, PMO

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres