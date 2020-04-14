Narendra Modi asks citizens to download Aarogya Setu app; here's how to download and use it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, encouraged people to use the Aarogya Setu app and promote it among others as well.

In his speech, the Prime Minister announced that the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till 3 May.

Aarogya Setu is an app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to help people identify the risk of contracting COVID-19. The app has already garnered over 10 lakh downloads on Play Store and over 2.4K downloads in the App Store.

A press release by the ministry says, “The app will help the government take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of COVID-19 infection, and ensuring isolation where required.”

The app, which is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store, helps to keep a user informed if he/she has unknowingly come in contact with a coronavirus infected person.

It keeps track of a person contacts through a Bluetooth and location-generated social graph. Users can access this app in 11 languages.

One can get to know if they come in contact with an infected person by answering a number of questions. The alerts sent by the app will guide users on how to self-isolate and what to do in case they develop symptoms.

How to download Aarogya Setu app for Android, IOs and APK

Go to Playstore or App store and search for Aarogya Setu app. Click on the install option and the app will download.

How to use Aarogya Setu app

Once you open the app, select a language of your choice; Enter the required details and don’t forget to keep the bluetooth of the device on; You enter your mobile number and generate an OTP which will be sent to your mobile; Provide the required information and click on the submit button; You will now get to know if you are at risk. The app also shows nearby health centres, details on self-assessment test and much more

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 15:34:12 IST

Tags : Aarogya Setu, Aarogya Setu App, Aarogya Setu Downloads, Coronavirus App, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi