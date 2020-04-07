NALCO contributes Rs 10.2 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic; sets up isolation wards at PSU's hospitals

New Delhi: State-run NALCO on Tuesday said it has contributed a sum of Rs 10.2 crore to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

NALCO has made a contribution of Rs 5 crore, while its employees have pledged their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Further, the employees of the PSU have also contributed their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to CM's Relief Fund, Odisha.

"Nalconians stand with the nation and people of Odisha in the fight against Covid-19. Nalco contributes Rs 5 crore and one-day salary of employees amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to PM CARES Fund. Also contributes Rs 2.6 crore to CM's Relief Fund, Odisha (contribution of one day salary of employees)," the PSU said in a tweet.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) is a navratna PSU under the ministry of mines. The company has integrated operations in mining, metal and power sector.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NALCO has taken several measures "to ensure the wide circulation of Do's & Don'ts in its offices and townships," an official said.

Besides, isolation wards have also been set up at the hospitals of the PSU to treat the suspected or infected patients.

The company's plants and townships have been sanitised to combat the menace, along with the extensive awareness campaigns to fight the pandemic.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 19:01:59 IST

