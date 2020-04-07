You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

NALCO contributes Rs 10.2 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic; sets up isolation wards at PSU's hospitals

Press Trust of India Apr 07, 2020 19:01 PM IST

New Delhi: State-run NALCO on Tuesday said it has contributed a sum of Rs 10.2 crore to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

NALCO has made a contribution of Rs 5 crore, while its employees have pledged their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

NALCO contributes Rs 10.2 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic; sets up isolation wards at PSUs hospitals

Representational image. Reuters

Further, the employees of the PSU have also contributed their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to CM's Relief Fund, Odisha.

"Nalconians stand with the nation and people of Odisha in the fight against Covid-19. Nalco contributes Rs 5 crore and one-day salary of employees amounting to Rs 2.6 crore to PM CARES Fund. Also contributes Rs 2.6 crore to CM's Relief Fund, Odisha (contribution of one day salary of employees)," the PSU said in a tweet.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) is a navratna PSU under the ministry of mines. The company has integrated operations in mining, metal and power sector.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NALCO has taken several measures "to ensure the wide circulation of Do's & Don'ts in its offices and townships," an official said.

Besides, isolation wards have also been set up at the hospitals of the PSU to treat the suspected or infected patients.

The company's plants and townships have been sanitised to combat the menace, along with the extensive awareness campaigns to fight the pandemic.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 19:01:59 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Nalco, Navaratna, NewsTracker, PM CARES Fund, PSU

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 07 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 07 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres