Mumbai's civic hospitals begin use of Tocilizumab in severe coronavirus cases; 30 of 40 patients show drastic improvement
Mumbai: Multiple hospitals which come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have started using a new drug to treat patients who have been severely affected due to COVID-19.
BMC medical college hospitals, Sion, Nair, KEM and Seven Hills have started using the Tocilizumab injection, according to a release by the municipal corporation.
So far the drug has been used on approximately 40 COVID-19 patients, who were severely affected, and encouraging results have been seen in more than 30 patients, with 14 patients having already recovered and discharged from the hospital, according to BMC.
This medicine has improved the condition of the patients and has prevented patients from being put on ventilators and hastened their recovery.
The drug, Tocilizumab, has been used based on the experiences of many physicians and hospitals world over. Out of three patients from Dharavi, who have been administered this drug, one male patient aged 38 years was discharged from Nair Hospital on Tuesday.
Maharashtra with 23,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases is the worst-affected state by the infection in the country. However, 4,786 patients have also been cured and discharged as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 11:24:07 IST
Tags : BMC, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, KEM Hospital, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Mumbai Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai Lockdown, Nair Hospital, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 12: Cases cross 70,000, Health Ministry starts serosurvey, PM Modi applauds nurses
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
-
International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 11: Wuhan’s new COVID-19 cluster, members of USA coronavirus taskforce in quarantine
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 11: Passenger train services to resume in phases, first Indian antibody test developed
-
Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: How did the previous pandemics end? When will we know that it is over?