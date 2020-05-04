You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

MP Police registers case against unknown persons after poster prohibiting entry of Muslim traders in Indore village surfaces on social media

Press Trust of India May 04, 2020 08:57 AM IST

Indore: A case was registered on Sunday after a purported poster prohibiting the entry of traders from a minority community in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district had surfaced on social media during the lockdown period, an officer said.

MP Police registers case against unknown persons after poster prohibiting entry of Muslim traders in Indore village surfaces on social media

The poster in Indore's Pemalpur village. Image courtesy: Twitter/@navaidhamid

The purported banner bearing the name of Pemalpur village, located 65 kms away from Indore district headquarter, displayed a message that traders from a community were banned from entering the village as per the order of villagers.

Police launched investigation following unconfirmed messages on social media that such poster had been put up in Pemalpur village, said Depalpur police station inspector Gopal Parmar.

He said police did not find any poster but some pieces of papers near a school. "On the basis of these pieces, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC including destruction of evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked police through a tweet. "Thanks to MP police for taking immediate action. Whipping up communal frenzy won't help the fight against coronavirus. The virus does not have religion," he tweeted.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 08:57:45 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Madhya Pradesh, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Indore, Lockdown In Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, NewsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres