More business houses join fight against COVID-19; JCB India partners with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

More business houses in the country have been joining the fight against coronavirus pandemic and extending various kinds of assistance including monetary contributions, providing healthcare facilities to the patients, testing kits and aid to migrant workers.

JCB India, manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, partnered with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad to support the fight against COVID-19. This project will be partially funded through JCB India’s CSR initiative.

The company has made a commitment to fund PPEs, medicines, testing kits, security suits and consumables for doctors and healthcare workers. This will jointly enhance the preparedness for comprehensive support to affected patients in Faridabad and surrounding areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commenting on the partnership, Subir Kumar Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of JCB India said, “We have initiated a multi-pronged prevention, mitigation and ongoing support strategy with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to deal with COVID-19 related patients.”

NK Pandey, chairman and managing director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “We have currently converted and dedicated our emergency floor (thus isolating the rest of the hospital) into a COVID-19 triage and isolation centre, with separate areas for medium, high and severely affected patients. This area will also have residential facilities for all staff on a minimum 14-day shift.”

Rise Group extends help to workers

Rise Group, a realty group of Delhi NCR, has taken the initiative to address the needs of direct and contractual laborers assigned on its several projects.

Vaibhav Jain, chief managing director, Rise Group, said the company is providing food packets with 3 kg pulses and 5kg rice and 5kg flour along with other necessary items to a strength of 900 workers at the hutments established in their project locations of Rise Resort Residences, Rise Skybungalows and Organic Ghar at Greater Noida West, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively.

The workers are being provided masks and gloves for their safety, and are also being subjected to medical examination at relevant intervals.

Medicines, tea and milk are being distributed free of cost. These camps are sanitised and cleaned on regular basis to control the spread of the disease. One of the most crucial need of clean water is also being addressed.

Alpargatas creates a ‘goodwill partnership’

Havaianas- a Brazilian brand of flip-flop sandals, parent company Alpargatas is spearheading the “goodwill partnership” network to unite partners and volunteers who want to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

Roberto Funari, president of Alpargatas said, “Our aim is to unite our efforts, starting with actions by the Alpargatas Institute and Havaianas. Initially, we will donate 250 thousand masks, more than 250 thousand pairs of shoes, and organize actions focused on the vulnerable communities in the country's largest cities. We are working on many different fronts and we would like to invite other companies to join us in this initiative.”

The company has temporarily repurposed and adapted the Havaianas factories to make this production possible.

Initially Alpargatas will produce 250,000 N95 masks to be donated to the public health services in the Brazilian states of Paraiba, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, where the company's factories are installed.

In addition, the company will donate 18,000 pairs of shoes suitable for healthcare environments to Sao Paulo hospital professionals, made in the Havaianas factories instead of flip flops.

Zypp inks pact with Bigbasket

Zypp, the full-rental electric scooters app, has partnered with online grocery stores, Bigbasket to enable home delivery of everyday essentials and grocery items through its range of electric scooters. Following the partnership, Zypp has already crossed over 10,000 online deliveries of essential items.

Zoomcar for emergency mobility

To ease the emergency transportation woes faced during the lockdown period, Zoomcar- a self-drive mobility platform, is utilising select vehicles to ensure emergency mobility for the frontline workforce, including bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives.

It is also providing transportation solutions for the employees of grocery store chains and hospital staff. The government officials in Mysore are also opting for Zoomcar for their everyday commuting requirements.

Shriram Properties to safe guard migrant workers

The migrant workforce is usually a forgotten population in disease control and management.

Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director, Shriram Properties, said, as the real sector employs a major chunk of migrant-blue collar workforce, it is the sector’s responsibility to take care of these workers during these difficult times.

"By keeping this in mind, we are safe guarding around 5,000 construction workers and families across cities, by providing them shelter, food and medical care during the national lockdown. We are also conducting programmes to build awareness about the need of social distancing and personal hygiene, among the workers," said Malayappan.

Mpower in pact with BMC for mental healthcare

Mpower, a firm in the mental healthcare space, has partnered with government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch a toll-free helpline number – 1800-120-820050 called ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’ that will be available to citizens 24x7.

Available free of cost for people across cities of Maharashtra, the helpline comprises experienced and trained mental health counsellors, who are clinical psychologists and psychiatrists from Mpower – The Centre, Mpower – The Foundation and Mpower – The Cell to provide much needed mental healthcare counsel and support.

The service is available in Marathi, Hindi and English to address any mental health concerns faced by citizens of Maharashtra during these trying times.

“With BMC-Mpower 1on1 helpline, we aim to increase awareness about mental health and make it more accessible to the citizens of Maharashtra”, said Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower

TCS iON, offers free 15-day digital certification programme

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a free, 15-day self-paced digital certification program called Career Edge, to sharpen career skills of college-going students and professionals during this period of global lockdown.

TCS iON Career Edge is a free two weeks online digital program followed by an online digital assessment and certification. The program is offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform. It is specially designed for college students/working professionals globally to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this lockdown.

Notebook offers free app access

Notebook, after-school digital learning portal, announced its free Notebook app access for all schools and students across India. It allows schools to get access to audio-visual teaching aids for classrooms and students to get access to the same content on their devices.

Notebook is a digital content portal that allows children and parents to learn topics in their respective school syllabi through engaging videos and notes.

Achin Bhattacharyya, CEO and founder, Notebook said "At this juncture, when the entire world is going through the biggest humanitarian crisis of our lifetime, as a brand we intend to stand shoulder to shoulder with every student, parent and teacher. We have made our entire content catering to CBSE, ICSE, UP state board, West Bengal state board fully free till 31 May, 2020."

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 20:29:07 IST

