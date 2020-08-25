Monsoons can cause hair fall but paying attention to diet can help prevent it

To prevent hair loss, you must ensure a healthy balanced diet rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acid, vitamin D, iron, vitamin C and other micronutrients.

Many of you may be noticing an excessive amount of hair fall right now. This could lead to you being worried about slowly becoming bald and trying every remedy possible to prevent that from happening. There can be a number of reasons behind this hair fall and while one may blame it on the monsoon season, often your diet is key.

Hair fall and diet

Vitamins and minerals are important for normal cell growth and function and may contribute to hair loss when there is a deficiency and it is imperative to identify the cause of the hair fall or loss.

Nutritional deficiency may impact both hair structure and hair growth. A caloric deficiency or deprivation of several elements, including vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and proteins, can lead to hair loss and structural abnormalities, although the exact mechanism of this is not well-known. A low-calorie crash diet which is deficient in essential nutrients could trigger or aggravate hair loss. Various research studies have been done to identify the role of nutrients like Vitamin A, B, C, D, iron, folate, vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, proteins and essential fatty acid in hair loss.

The role of nutrient supplementation in the absence of deficiency is inconclusive and conflicting. To prevent hair loss, you must ensure a healthy balanced diet rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acid, vitamin D, iron, vitamin C and other micronutrients like zinc and selenium. You need to have the correct proportion of whole-grain cereals, pulses, legumes, nuts, seeds, milk and milk products, green leafy and coloured vegetables and fruits, fatty fish, and eggs to ensure healthy hair and prevent hair loss. Avoid fad diets or crash dieting programs as they are usually deficient in these essential nutrients. Keep yourself hydrated and avoid highly processed and refined food.

Reason for excess hair fall during monsoons

With the change in season, there can be an increase in hair fall due to the cyclical shedding of hair. This is caused by hormonal changes designed to cause shedding.

The main purpose of hair in our ancestors was protection against cold. During the summer season, less hair is required for this purpose. Also, with the increase of moisture in the air during the monsoon season, hair roots become loose due to wetness and sweat. Hair also gets more tangled and falls during the monsoon season due to increased frizziness.

Habits to follow to reduce hair loss

Do not leave hair wet after having a bath and exercising.

Regularly wash your hair on alternative days or an interval that suits your hair best.

Avoid excessive rubbing with a towel when your hair is wet.

Use a wide-tooth wooden comb to reduce static charge that leads to more hair loss.

This article was written by Ms Sandhya Pandey, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram and Dr Sachin Dhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

For more information, read our article on Food habits to stop hair loss.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.