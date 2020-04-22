MMR vaccine could help fight COVID-19, finds University of Cambridge study; confirmed cases in UK cross 1,29,000
A new study by the University of Cambridge claims that the MMR vaccine, associated with measles, mumps and rubella, could protect people from COVID-19. As per the experts, this is because the rubella virus possesses a structure similar to that of the SARS-CoV-2.
The study, published in MedRXiV, saw lead researchers Dr Yorgo Modis and Professor Robin Franklin state that the 29 percent structural similarity between the two viruses could suggest ways in which the vaccine could provide protection to coronavirus patients.
During the course of their study, researchers saw that antibodies patients developed during the course of their illness with COVID-19 matched with rubella antibodies. According to them, a previous infection from the coronavirus could protect people from rubella, and vice versa.
Study authors pointed out that their research shows that both older populations and males are more likely to die from COVID-19 and are less likely to have rubella-specific immunity.
The results of the study come at a time when the United Kingdom is gearing up for human trials of a possible coronavirus vaccine from Thursday. The UK health minister in a press briefing announced that a vaccine, being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, will start being tested in people. Researchers say it has an 80 percent chance of success.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 25 lakh cases of COVID-19 globally with over 1.7 lakh deaths. UK itself has seen over 1.3 lakh cases and over 17, 000 deaths.
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 15:26:03 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19, MMR Vaccine, NewsTracker, Rubella, UK, University Of Cambridge
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 21: 47 more deaths, rapid testing kits faulty, 813 containment zones in Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 21st: 2.5 million cases, WHO warns of tough times, Singapore extends lockdown after cases rise
-
8 tips to manage your weight during the lockdown
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 20: Countries gradually lift lockdown, grim future for the Olympics, China fields further accusations
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 20: Over 500 deaths, Goa declared COVID-19 free, states ease out of lockdown
-
How to step out for essentials during the lockdown and after it is lifted
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Containment areas in Delhi rise to 84 after five more added on Monday, cases in capital rise to 2,003
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28