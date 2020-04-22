MMR vaccine could help fight COVID-19, finds University of Cambridge study; confirmed cases in UK cross 1,29,000

A new study by the University of Cambridge claims that the MMR vaccine, associated with measles, mumps and rubella, could protect people from COVID-19. As per the experts, this is because the rubella virus possesses a structure similar to that of the SARS-CoV-2.

The study, published in MedRXiV, saw lead researchers Dr Yorgo Modis and Professor Robin Franklin state that the 29 percent structural similarity between the two viruses could suggest ways in which the vaccine could provide protection to coronavirus patients.

During the course of their study, researchers saw that antibodies patients developed during the course of their illness with COVID-19 matched with rubella antibodies. According to them, a previous infection from the coronavirus could protect people from rubella, and vice versa.

Study authors pointed out that their research shows that both older populations and males are more likely to die from COVID-19 and are less likely to have rubella-specific immunity.

The results of the study come at a time when the United Kingdom is gearing up for human trials of a possible coronavirus vaccine from Thursday. The UK health minister in a press briefing announced that a vaccine, being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, will start being tested in people. Researchers say it has an 80 percent chance of success.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 25 lakh cases of COVID-19 globally with over 1.7 lakh deaths. UK itself has seen over 1.3 lakh cases and over 17, 000 deaths.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 15:26:03 IST

