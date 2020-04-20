Meerut hospital apologises for ad saying no entry for Muslims, their caretakers without COVID-19 test; police file charges against management

Meerut: The Valentis Cancer Hospital in Meerut, which earlier issued an advertisement in a newspaper stating that Muslims and their caretakers must test negative for COVID-19 before undergoing treatment at their facility, has tendered an apology.

The apology came after the hospital management was booked by the police for the Friday advertisement which also said most Hindus and Jains are “misers”, and asked them to contribute to the prime minister’s fund to help fight coronavirus.

The original advertisement blamed the Tablighi Jamaat — whose congregation in Delhi last month was seen as a coronavirus hotspot — for spreading the disease in the country and then set conditions for admitting Muslim patients. They must get themselves and their attendants tested for coronavirus and bring the report along, it said.

Police registered a case against hospital manager Amit Jain, Incholi SHO Brijesh Kumar Singh said on Sunday. Asked to comment on the controversial advertisement, Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Raj Kumar said, “This is certainly wrong and we are sending a notice to the administration of the concerned hospital.” He said further action will be taken after a reply is received from them.

"The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people's sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments," said Dr Amit Jain, Valentis Cancer Hospital.

Meanwhile, Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "We have registered a case. We are taking action as per the evidence available." According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,084 COVID-19 cases, including 108 cured/discharged/migrated and 17 deaths.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 11:55:46 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Meerut, NewsTracker, Police, Tablighi Jamaat, Uttar Pradesh, Valentis Hospital Meerut