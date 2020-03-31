Medication, lifestyle changes as effective as stents and bypass surgery in reducing risk of heart attack, finds study

The results from a new study says that procedures such as bypass surgery and stenting are no better at reducing risk of heart attack in patients with ischemic heart disease than medication and lifestyle changes.

However, the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that patients with chest pain experience better symptom relief after the invasive procedures like stents and surgery.

The results are based on the outcomes of International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness with Medical and Invasive Approaches.

The study followed more than 5,000 people with ischemic heart disease for a period of 3.2 years and compared a conservative treatment approach that included blood pressure, cholesterol and medications. Information of diet and exercise with invasive approaches like surgical procedure, medications, diet and exercise are also monitored closely.

The researchers found that among patients with stable coronary disease and moderate and severe ischemia there was no evidence that an initial invasive strategy as compared to a conservative strategy in initial stages, reduced risk of ischemic cardiovascular events.

As per a report in Medical Express, lead author of the study David Marron said that taken together, there is no need for invasive procedures in patients without symptoms.

He added that for those with angina or chest pain, the results showed it is safe to begin treating with medication and lifestyle changes and discuss invasive treatment options only if symptoms persist.

