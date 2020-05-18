Medical team in Bangladesh suggests combination of Ivermectin and Doxycycline for COVID-19 treatment

A team of doctors in Bangladesh have reportedly claimed that a combination of two common drugs has shown astounding results in the treatment of patients with acute symptoms of coronavirus infection.

As per media reports, the team tested a combination of the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and the antibiotic Doxycycline on a group of 60 COVID-19 patients, all of whom were cured within four days of treatment with the combo. The patients had reported breathing problems and other symptoms of the coronavirus disease and were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

None of the patients showed any side effects and all of them tested negative for the virus in the repeated or the second test.

The team is now preparing to publish their research in an international journal to make it available to health experts across the world.

Ivermectin

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved anti-parasitic drug used for the treatment of head lice, scabies, ascariasis, etc. Earlier in March, a study published by the Monash University, Australia, suggested that the drug has strong anti-viral activity against COVID-19. In lab studies, a single treatment reduced the presence of virus by 5,000 fold within 48 hours.

As per the FDA, ivermectin doesn’t have any contraindications apart from an allergy to its components. However, the FDA has warned that this drug has not yet been approved for the treatment of COVID-19 and hence should not be taken to prevent or treat the coronavirus infection unless your doctor tells you so.

Doxycycline

Doxycycline is an antibiotic (a type of tetracycline) that is used to treat bacterial infections like acne, UTIs and infections of the eyes and respiratory tract.

Given previous research, it is believed that tetracyclines could prove to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19. From what we know of coronaviruses, they tend to rely heavily on host matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) for infiltrating into the host cells, replication and survival. Zinc is usually a part of the host MMPs. Tetracyclines like doxycycline are highly lipophilic (lipid-loving) antibiotics that are known to bind with zinc compounds on MMPs.

Matrix metalloproteinases are a family of enzymes that, during an inflammatory response, break down the basement membrane around the blood vessel walls to allow white blood cells to enter.

According to the FDA, doxycycline is unsafe for pregnant women and is generally not given to young children (under the age of 8). It is contraindicated in people who are allergic to any of the components of the drug. This drug can cause photosensitivity and cause sunburns so it's best to stay out of the sun while you’re on it.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 20:29:29 IST

