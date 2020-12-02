Measles virus-based COVID-19 vaccine for routine immunization against both, proposed in new study
A bivalent measles-based COVID-19 vaccine could be a capable solution to address two significant public health threats.
A measles-virus-based COVID-19 vaccine would possibly be capable to forestall each COVID-19 and measles, based on a brand new examine. As per the study authors, a measles-virus-based COVID-19 vaccine could possibly be administered as a part of routine measles immunization schedules.
In the study, published in the journal PNAS, researchers report a COVID-19 vaccine candidate based mostly on a live-attenuated measles virus.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 , has killed greater than 1 million folks worldwide, underscoring the urgent want for an effective vaccine.
Michael Muhlebach and colleagues explored the opportunity of utilizing a live-attenuated measles virus as a vector for a coronavirus vaccine. The authors inserted the gene for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the genome of a measles virus pressure utilized in measles vaccines.
Sera of mice or hamsters vaccinated with this recombinant virus contained antibodies able to successfully neutralising SARS-CoV-2 and measles virus.
Cytotoxic T cells from vaccinated mice selectively killed cells expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein upon stimulation with the spike protein.
Antibody and cytokine ranges in vaccinated mice had been in step with a Th1-biased immune response, suggesting a low danger of immunopathologies similar to antibody-dependent enhancement and enhanced respiratory illness.
In hamster and mouse fashions, vaccinated animals exhibited decrease viral hundreds and fewer extreme pathology following an infection with SARS-CoV-2 than unvaccinated animals.
