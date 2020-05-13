Mamata Banerjee gives ‘big zero’ to Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, says it has nothing for unorganised sector

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre, claiming the special economic package announced by it has nothing of help to the states and is "a big zero".

Banerjee alleged the Centre was "misleading people" during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The special economic package announced by the Centre is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation," she said while addressing a press conference.

"Yesterday, when the prime minister announced Rs 20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful that the interest of the states will be looked into, the FRBM limit would be increased. But today, after the Union finance minister made the announcements, it was found that everything that was said yesterday was a bluff," she said.

Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states, The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed it was trying to "bulldoze" cooperative federalism.

