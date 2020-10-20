Male, elderly patients with severe COVID-19 may have higher levels of antibodies in their plasma, reveals study
Scientists said that a possible explanation for this could be that due to severe disease, the inflammatory response in the body gets accelerated, recruiting more B-cells to fight the infection. This consequently results in more antibody production
In the absence of definitive treatment for COVID-19, doctors are working on repurposing drugs to manage symptoms, reduce disease severity and using plasma of the recovered COVID-19 patients to help those infected with the virus. This is not the first time plasma is being used as a therapeutic agent; previously doctors have used plasma during outbreaks of measles, mumps and Ebola. Plasma refers to the part of the blood that contains antibodies from, in this case, recovered COVID-19 patients. These antibodies can be used as treatment and reportedly even prophylaxis for COVID-19 patients.
Recent research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation on 19th October 2020 showed that older males who were hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 can be the best candidates for donating antibody-rich plasma.
More severity of the disease, stronger antibodies in the plasma
For this study, the researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health examined samples of plasma collected from 126 recovered COVID-19 patients. Out of these patients, 54 percent were men and 46 percent were women with a median age of 42 years. Most of these patients presented with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and only 10 percent of them were admitted to the hospital.
The plasma samples were collected 43 days after the patients took their first RT-PCR test.
The presence of antibodies (IgG or IgA) against the spike protein of the novel coronavirus was determined with the help of EUROIMMUN ELISA test. Spike protein is the protein present on the cell membrane of SARS-CoV-2, which allows the virus to attach and infect human cells.
The scientists then conducted various tests to determine the ability of the plasma samples to neutralize COVID-19, the infection caused by SARS-CoV-2.
Male, elderly patients had more neutralising antibodies
The results of the study showed that males with advancing age, who had to be hospitalized due to severe COVID-19, had higher levels of neutralizing antibodies and better IgG responses against SARS-CoV-2.
It was found that the patients who were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 infection had more anti-spike protein antibodies in their plasma and were able to neutralize the virus more effectively. Also, these antibodies were found in a larger quantity in males than in females.
Scientists further added that a possible explanation for this could be that due to severe disease, the inflammatory response in the body gets accelerated, recruiting more B-cells (white blood cells) to fight the infection. This consequently results in more antibody production.
The scientists concluded that severe COVID-19 infection may prompt a stronger immune response in people. Larger studies may be required to confirm these findings.
For more information, read our article on Convalescent plasma therapy.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
also read
SADS-CoV: Swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus could spread from pigs to humans, claims study
The researchers created a synthetic clone of the SADS-CoV virus and infected human sample cells with this derivative recombinant SADS-CoV or rSADS-CoV to see if virus transmission, replication and in vitro gene expression was possible.
New study reveals COVID-19 virus can stay active on skin for nine hours, flu for 1.8 hours
For the study, the researchers applied 5 µL aliquots of either the flu virus or SARS-CoV-2 on various surfaces - skin, stainless steel, borosilicate glass, and polystyrene.
Anika Chebrolu, 14-year-old Indian-American girl, wins $25,000 for her COVID-19 cure research
The 14-year-old began working on ways to fight the seasonal flu. But her plans changed when the pandemic hit.