Maharashtra reports 53 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as case count nears 25,000-mark, total fatalities rise to 921

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 24,427 and the number of fatalities to 921, a health department official said.

Of the total coronavirus cases and deaths recorded so far in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 14,947 infections and 556 fatalities, he said.

Of the 53 fresh deaths, 28 were reported from Mumbai, six each from Pune and Panvel, five from Jalgaon, three from Jalgaon, three from Solapur city, two from Thane, one each from Raigad, Aurangabad and Akola, the official said.

"With this, the total number of the COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 921, he said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,621 cases and 155 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 3,377 cases and 185 deaths so far.

The Thane division, which consist of Mumbai city, has 18,337 COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,082 cases and 69 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 118 infections and four fatalities, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad was 732 with 16 deaths. The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 82 cases and five deaths so far, he said.

The Vidarbha region has reported 383 cases and 26 deaths due to COVID-19. Nagpur's tally was 275 cases and three deaths.

A total of 41 people from other states are currently receiving treatment in Maharashtra while 10 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has performed 2,21645 tests so far of which 1,95,804 samples were negative and 24,427 tested positive.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,289 and 12,923 health squads have completed surveillance of 54.92 lakh people.

As many as 5,125 patients have been discharged so far after recovery, he added.

The official said a total of 2,81,655 people are currently under home quarantine and another 15,627 under institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,427, new cases 1,026, deaths 921, discharged 5,125, active cases 18,381, people tested so far 2,21,645.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 22:40:35 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Deaths, COVID-19 In Maharashtra, COVID-19 In Mumbai, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Lockdown