Maharashtra has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus as 45-year-old person tests positive

A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur District Magistrate and Collector Ravindra H Thakare told reporters here.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11, including two from Mumbai, eight from Pune and one from Nagpur.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 11:10:46 IST

