Maharashtra guv goes into self-quarantine after at least 18 Raj Bhavan staff test positive for COVID-19
Even though Raj Bhavan is yet to be declared a containment zone, an official said that that no meeting will take place inside the premises for at least the next fortnight.
Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has gone into self-isolation after at least 18 staff members at the Raj Bhavan were tested positive for COVID-19. The governor is expected to be tested in a few days.
The first person to test positive on the premises situated in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area was a junior electrical engineer, according to a News18 report, which added that and all the patients are asymptomatic and stable.
Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff members took the COVID-19 test, NDTV reported. Additionally, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will test them again, sources in the civic body told ANI.
Follow LIVE Updates on COVID-19 outbreak here
Even though Raj Bhavan is yet to be declared a containment zone, a senior official at the Governor's residence told Indian Express that the campus will remain out of bounds for outsiders and that no meeting will take place inside the premises for at least the next fortnight.
Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, reporting 8,139 new infections, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600.
With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the toll stood 10,116. A total of 4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took the number of recovered patients to 1,36,985. There are 99,499 active cases in the state, while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Lockdown curbs to continue in Maharashtra after 30 June, relaxations will be introduced gradually, says Uddhav Thackeray
Thackeray said there will be some restrictions in the state after 30 June but more relaxations will be offered gradually.
Electric bills in Maharashtra too high, say celebs, common man; discoms blame COVID, heat, WFH
How's the electricity bill? Far higher than usual for some in Maharashtra and too high for many, that's for sure. If you're among those who recently saw an massive increase in their electricity bill, you can take heart in the fact that you're not alone.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Anupam Kher says his mother, three other family members test positive for COVID-19
Anupam Kher said his mother has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital