Maharashtra crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases as India's tally nears 3 lakh; SC raps Delhi over 'sorry state of affairs'

Maharashtra became the first state to report a total of over one lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, as India's tally of COVID-19 cases neared three lakh with the country recording over 10,000 cases in a day for the first time since the first infection was detected in India on 30 January.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 8 am update on Friday, India's cases have risen to 2,978,535 and the toll has mounted to 8,498, with 10,956 fresh infections and 396 fatalities being recorded recorded in the last 24 hours.

In India, more than 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while there are nearly 1.42 lakh active cases at present, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the government stressed on the need for stringent containment measures to check the pandemic with the last one lakh cases emerging in just ten days.

The Centre has asked states and UTs to pay special attention on emerging epicentres of cases and to focus on containment, testing and tracing, upgrading health infrastructure, clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said.

The rising cases prompted the Prime Minister's Office to announce on Friday that a fresh round of consultation will be held between between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers next week. Modi will hold the video-conferencing with chief ministers on 16 and 17 June.

This would be the prime minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on 11 May.

SC raps Delhi govt, three other states over 'sorry state of affairs'

The rising number of cases in the country have also brought to light the poor health infrastructure. The Supreme Court stated on Friday that the situation was "grim" at hospitals in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat, as it took note of reports about "horrific scenes" at the National Capital's COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital.

The court said the duty of the Delhi government does not end by informing citizens that it has arranged 5,814 beds in government hospitals and 9,535 beds in private hospitals. It said the situation in Delhi is "horrendous, horrific and pathetic".

Raising questions over poor patients' care, disposal of dead bodies and lesser number of COVID testing, the apex court said, "All these facts, which have been brought to the notice of the court by the media reports, clearly indicate a very sorry state of affairs of the patients of COVID-19 in the Government hospitals in the NCT of Delhi as well as in other states."

It directed chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat to take "remedial action" to ensure proper management of patients at hospitals.

Separately in an order on a PIL, the top court took serious note of non-payment of salary to doctors treating COVID-19 patients and said the country cannot afford to have "dissatisfied soldiers" in the war against the pandemic.

"In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel an extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances. Country cannot afford to have dissatisfied soldiers in this war which is being fought against Corona," the court said.

The Delhi High Court also directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay by 19 June the salary for March to resident doctors in its six hospitals.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, in the meantime, constituted a high-level expert committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with the outbreak in the city.

Cases from states

According to a PTI tally, figures announced by states and UTs, as of 10.15 pm, showed the overall national tally of confirmed cases having risen to 3,00,519 and the toll to 8,872.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, saw its own tally cross the 1-lakh mark after 3,493 new cases were reported to take its total to 1,01,141, while its death toll rose to 3,717.

The state also reported a large number of recoveries. As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have also recovered in Mumbai itself.

Horrifying reports emerging from the National Capital, which is currently the second-worst affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Delhi, a record number of 2,137 new cases were detected to take its tally to 36,824, while its toll rose to 1,214, authorities said.

In Tamil Nadu, another badly hit state, the tally saw a record one-day jump of 1,982 cases to cross the 40,000-mark, while the toll reached 367.

Gujarat reported 495 new cases and 31 more fatalities, taking its case count to 22,562 and the toll to 1,416.

Uttar Pradesh reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far for the state. This took the state's toll to 365 and the case count to 12,616. However, more than 7,600 people have recovered already, giving a recovery rate of over 60 percent.

West Bengal breached the 10,000-mark with its highest single-day spike of 476 cases, while nine more fatalities were reported to take the toll to 451.

New cases were also reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Goa, Chhatisgharh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, among other states and UTs.

India is currently the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-pandemic 19 after the US, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over 8 lakh and for Russia more than 5 lakh.

Globally, more than four lakh have lost their lives and over 75 lakh have tested positive for COVID-19 since its emergence in China last December. However, nearly 36 lakh have recovered too.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 00:17:27 IST

