Maharashtra: Aurangabad woman recovers from COVID-19 after treatment, confirms health official
Aurangabad: The woman, who tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, has now tested negative for the infection following treatment, an official said.
The woman, with travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan, had tested positive for the virus on 13 March, district health officer Dr Sundar Kulkarni told news agency PTI. Her latest swab test reports after treatment have come out negative, he said.
"Our line of treatment has worked. We used retroviral therapy, which is a combination of three to four drugs. She will remain under observation till the end of this month and then (be) discharged," the official said.
At least 21 swab samples were taken from the college where she works as a lecturer and all of them have tested negative, he added.
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 16:17:36 IST
Tags : Aurangabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Maharashtra, NewsTracker
Trending
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000