Low weight at birth increases the chances of heart disease in future

A newborn baby’s weight is a crucial detail. After the gender, it’s probably the first thing you find out. What makes it so relevant? Well, lower birth weight has been linked to many health problems. A recent study published in the Journal of Developmental Origins Of Health And Disease found that lower birth weight also increases the chances of developing heart disease later in life.

The research team studied the health conditions of 20,000 children from 55 counties of West Virginia, US, who were born between 1994 and 2010.

Until now, it was thought that only adults are at risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and heart attacks. But researcher Amna Umer and her research team found that some children who were born underweight developed the symptoms of CVDs by the time they reached the fifth grade. The study also showed that children who had lower birth weight had lower levels of good cholesterol and higher levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides (a type of fat). All these factors may trigger CVDs like peripheral artery disease, stroke and even heart attack.

What is low birth weight?

The average healthy birth weight is about 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds). Babies weighing less than 2.5 kilograms (5 pounds, 80 ounces) are considered underweight.

Worldwide, nearly 15% of the babies are born underweight every year. That means one in every seven babies is born underweight. More than 95% of these low birth weight babies live in developing countries.

In the US over 8% of babies are born underweight. In the absence of reliable data, it is difficult to gauge how many children are born underweight in India. However, in 2013, the Indian Statistical Institute said that 27.6% of infants in India are underweight - growth during infancy depends on the duration of breastfeeding and birth weight.

What are the causes of low birth weight?

There are two main causes of low birth weight:

Premature birth: A baby gains most of their birth weight during the third last phase of the pregnancy. However, a premature baby doesn't get enough time to grow and gain healthy weight in the uterus.

Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR): In this condition, the baby inside the womb doesn't grow well because of some problems in the placenta, health conditions of the mother or some other health conditions of the baby. IUGR babies can be born mature but they remain weak.

Genes: The birth-weight of the baby is also controlled by genes. Scientists have revealed that these genes are related to the development of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes in later years of life.

What are the other health concerns related to low birth weight?

Some low birth weight babies face problems like low oxygen levels at birth, inability to maintain body temperature, infections and breathing problems.

In later years, low birth weight babies may have stunted physical growth.

They will also be at higher risk of developing diseases like:

Hypertension

Type 2 diabetes

Metabolic syndrome

Cardiovascular diseases

Ischemic heart diseases

Decreased lung capacity

Chronic lung disease

How to prevent low birth weight?

Birth weight is associated with the prenatal health of the mother and the baby. The best way to prevent low birth weight is by maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy and staying away from alcohol, drugs and cigarettes. Regular prenatal checkups are also necessary during pregnancy.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on the Ninth Month of Pregnancy: Baby weight.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 15:23:04 IST

Tags : Babies Cardiovascular Diseases, Baby Weight, Birth Weight, Cardiovascular Diseases, Causes Of Low Birth Weight, India Prenatal Care, NewsTracker, Premature Babies, Underweight Babies