Looking for Coronavirus test centres near you? List of private, government testing sites in all States, Union Territories in India
India has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.
Coronavirus has affected 162 countries, including India. As of 23 March, India has reported a total of 390 confirmed cases – 349 Indian nationals and 41 foreign nationals. Seven people have died due to the virus, meanwhile, 24 have been reported to have recovered.
In order to ensure that anyone who experiences symptoms of the disease can be tested, the government of India along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare have opened testing sites around the country and are constantly adding more centres to its list. They have also have been updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic. A list of helplines for all the states and union territories have been released that people can call and ask for any information regarding the virus.
Here's a complete list of the test centres across the country:
Government Hospitals and Laboratories
Andhra Pradesh
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
Sidhartha Medical College, Vijaywada,
Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences,
Patna
Darbhanga Medical College
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research,Chandigarh
Govt. Medical College, Chandigarh
Chattisgarh
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur
Delhi
All India Institute Medical Sciences
Lady Hardinge Medical College
National Centre for Disease Control
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences
Army Hospital Research & Referral
Gujarat
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
MP Shah Govt Medical College, Jamnagar
Govt. Medical College, Surat
Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar
Haryana
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences,Rohtak, Haryana
BPS Govt. Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College, Tanda
Jammu & Kashmir
Govt. Medical College, Jammu
Command Hospital (NC) Udhampur
Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
Jharkhand
MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jamshedpur
Karnataka
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Shimoga Instt. of Medical Sciences, Shivamoga Inst. of Med.Sciences, Shivamogga
Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit, Bengaluru
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvanathapuram
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences,Thiruvanathapuram
Maharashtra
National Institute of Virology, Pune
Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai
Armed Forces Medical College, Pune
BJ Medical College, Pune
Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College, Nagpur
Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute for Research on Tribal Health, Jabalpur
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
Govt. Medical College, Bhopal
Manipur
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Med. Sciences, Imphal-East, Manipur
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Meghalaya
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Odisha
Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Punjab
Govt. Medical College, Amritsar
Govt. Medical College, Patiala
Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
SP Medical College, Bikaner
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur
JLN Medical College, Ajmer
Tamil Nadu
King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Madras Medical College, Chennai
Govt. Theni Medical College, Theni
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvarur
Kumar Mangalam Govt. Medical College, Salem
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala
Uttar Pradesh
King George Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University,Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Command Hospital, Lucknow
Uttarakhand
Govt. Medical College, Haldwani
West Bengal
National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata
Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
Private Labs
Gujarat
Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, Ahmedabad
Karnataka
Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru
Maharashtra
Thyrocare Mumbai
Suburban Diagnostics Mumbai
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Mumbai
Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 11:08:02 IST
