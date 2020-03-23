Looking for Coronavirus test centres near you? List of private, government testing sites in all States, Union Territories in India

India has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Coronavirus has affected 162 countries, including India. As of 23 March, India has reported a total of 390 confirmed cases – 349 Indian nationals and 41 foreign nationals. Seven people have died due to the virus, meanwhile, 24 have been reported to have recovered.

In order to ensure that anyone who experiences symptoms of the disease can be tested, the government of India along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare have opened testing sites around the country and are constantly adding more centres to its list. They have also have been updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic. A list of helplines for all the states and union territories have been released that people can call and ask for any information regarding the virus.

Here's a complete list of the test centres across the country:

Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

Sidhartha Medical College, Vijaywada,

Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences,

Patna

Darbhanga Medical College

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research,Chandigarh

Govt. Medical College, Chandigarh

Chattisgarh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Delhi

All India Institute Medical Sciences

Lady Hardinge Medical College

National Centre for Disease Control

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences

Army Hospital Research & Referral

Gujarat

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

MP Shah Govt Medical College, Jamnagar

Govt. Medical College, Surat

Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar

Haryana

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences,Rohtak, Haryana

BPS Govt. Medical College, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College, Tanda

Jammu & Kashmir

Govt. Medical College, Jammu

Command Hospital (NC) Udhampur

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar

Jharkhand

MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Shimoga Instt. of Medical Sciences, Shivamoga Inst. of Med.Sciences, Shivamogga

Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit, Bengaluru

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode

Govt. Medical College, Thrissur

Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvanathapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences,Thiruvanathapuram

Maharashtra

National Institute of Virology, Pune

Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai

Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

BJ Medical College, Pune

Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College, Nagpur

Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute for Research on Tribal Health, Jabalpur

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

Govt. Medical College, Bhopal

Manipur

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Med. Sciences, Imphal-East, Manipur

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Meghalaya

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

Odisha

Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar

Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Punjab

Govt. Medical College, Amritsar

Govt. Medical College, Patiala

Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

RNT Medical College, Udaipur

SP Medical College, Bikaner

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur

JLN Medical College, Ajmer

Tamil Nadu

King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Govt. Theni Medical College, Theni

Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvarur

Kumar Mangalam Govt. Medical College, Salem

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

King George Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University,Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Command Hospital, Lucknow

Uttarakhand

Govt. Medical College, Haldwani

West Bengal

National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata

Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair

Private Labs

Gujarat

Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, Ahmedabad

Karnataka

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru

Maharashtra

Thyrocare Mumbai

Suburban Diagnostics Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Mumbai

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai

