Looking for Coronavirus test center near you? Here's list of 52 testing sites in all States, Union Territories in India

India has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Coronavirus has affected 162 countries, including India. As of 17 March, India has reported a total of 126 confirmed cases – 104 Indian nationals and 22 foreign nationals. Three people have died due to the virus, meanwhile, 13 have been reported to have recovered.

In order to ensure that anyone who experiences symptoms of the disease can be tested, the government of India along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare have opened 52 testing sites around the country. They have also have been constantly updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic. A list of helplines for all the states and union territories have been released that people can call and ask for any information regarding the virus.

Here's a complete list of the test centres across the country:

West Bengal

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

IPGMER, Kolkata

Uttarakhand

Government Medical College, Haldwani

Uttar Pradesh

King's George Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala

Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Tamil Nadu

King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Government Medical College, Theni

Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan

Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Punjab

Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Manipur

J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur

Odisha

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

Meghalaya

NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

Maharashtra

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Jharkhand

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka

Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

Haryana

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP

Jammu and Kashmir

Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Jammu

Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

Delhi-NCT

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

Gujarat

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Andaman & Nicobar islands

GMC, Anantapur, AP

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 10:14:01 IST

