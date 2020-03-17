Looking for Coronavirus test center near you? Here's list of 52 testing sites in all States, Union Territories in India
India has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.
Coronavirus has affected 162 countries, including India. As of 17 March, India has reported a total of 126 confirmed cases – 104 Indian nationals and 22 foreign nationals. Three people have died due to the virus, meanwhile, 13 have been reported to have recovered.
In order to ensure that anyone who experiences symptoms of the disease can be tested, the government of India along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare have opened 52 testing sites around the country. They have also have been constantly updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic. A list of helplines for all the states and union territories have been released that people can call and ask for any information regarding the virus.
Here's a complete list of the test centres across the country:
West Bengal
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
IPGMER, Kolkata
Uttarakhand
Government Medical College, Haldwani
Uttar Pradesh
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala
Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Tamil Nadu
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Government Medical College, Theni
Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Punjab
Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Manipur
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur
Odisha
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
Meghalaya
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Maharashtra
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Jharkhand
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Karnataka
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Haryana
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
Jammu and Kashmir
Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Jammu
Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
Delhi-NCT
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
Gujarat
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
Andhra Pradesh
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Andaman & Nicobar islands
GMC, Anantapur, AP
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 10:14:01 IST
