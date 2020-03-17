You are here:
Looking for Coronavirus test center near you? Here's list of 52 testing sites in all States, Union Territories in India

tech2 News Staff Mar 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST

India has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Coronavirus has affected 162 countries, including India. As of 17 March, India has reported a total of 126 confirmed cases – 104 Indian nationals and 22 foreign nationals. Three people have died due to the virus, meanwhile, 13 have been reported to have recovered.

In order to ensure that anyone who experiences symptoms of the disease can be tested, the government of India along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare have opened 52 testing sites around the country. They have also have been constantly updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic. A list of helplines for all the states and union territories have been released that people can call and ask for any information regarding the virus.

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at a railway station in Kochi, Monday, March 16, 2020. Image credit: PTI Photo

Here's a complete list of the test centres across the country:

West Bengal
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
IPGMER, Kolkata

Uttarakhand
Government Medical College, Haldwani

Uttar Pradesh
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala

Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Tamil Nadu
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Government Medical College, Theni

Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan

Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Punjab
Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
Government Medical College, Amritsar

Manipur
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur

Odisha
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

Meghalaya
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

Maharashtra
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Jharkhand
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Karnataka
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka

Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala

Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

Haryana
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP

Jammu and Kashmir
Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Jammu

Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

Delhi-NCT
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

Gujarat
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

Andhra Pradesh
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Andaman & Nicobar islands
GMC, Anantapur, AP
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 10:14:01 IST

