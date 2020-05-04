Lockdown Extended in Ranchi: Full list of activities permitted in Ranchi from Monday, 4 May 2020

The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Centre has seen certain relaxations. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the lockdown has been extended till 17 May on Friday. The relaxations, however, are different for varying places that have been created based on red, orange and green zone classification.

Irrespective of the zones, domestic and international air travel of passengers, trains, inter-state buses, metro rail services and inter-state movement of individuals remain prohibited for the next two weeks.

Ranchi is the only district in the Indian state of Jharkhand to be put in the red zone by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Nine of the 24 districts have been designated as orange zones with 12 green zone districts.

Three people have died in the state and 115 confirmed cases have emerged from Jharkhand. Ranchi has reported 19 cases till now.

According to the MHA order dated 1 May, 2020, the nationwide lockdown was extended for two weeks after 3 May with new guidelines under place.

Here are the activities allowed in Ranchi from 4 May, 2020 onwards:

1. Individuals and vehicles can come out on the streets, but only for permitted activities

2. A four wheeler can carry two passengers maximum apart from the driver; while two wheelers cannot travel with a pillion rider

3. In the urban regions, In situ construction and construction of renewable energy projects is permitted.

4. All construction activities are allowed in the rural areas.

5. The shops located in markets can conduct business only if they sell essential goods in the urban areas. All standalone shops (essential or non-essential), however, can be opened.

6. For rural regions, all shops (essential or non-essential), except those in malls, can function.

7. For the urban regions, manufacturing of IT hardware; special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries; manufacturing units of packaging material; and production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain can be opened.

8. All industrial activities are permitted in the rural areas.

9. Online shopping will remain limited to essential goods only.

10. Thirty three per cent employees can work in the private office quarters, while the rest work from home.

11. In case of government offices, all of them will function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above coming to the office to the extent of 100 percent. Remaining staff, based on the requirement, can attend up to 33 percent strength.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 16:57:48 IST

