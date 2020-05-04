Lockdown Extended in Pune: Full list of activities permitted in Pune from Monday, 4 May 2020

Pune district on Sunday saw a spike of 68 new COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus has infected over 1,900 people and claimed the lives of 103 in the district, reported The Hindu.

According to Pune zila parishad health department, over 1,390 cases were reported till 2 May - 1,321 cases in Pune city, 59 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 16 in Pune rural areas. The Centre has extended the lockdown till 17 May in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has not only delivered a huge blow to health of humans, but has also brought the economic activity to a standstill.

However, in order to turn the wheels of economy again, the central government has decided to allow some activities depending on different zones – red, green and orange.

Maharashtra has seen over 12 thousand cases in the state with 548 deaths. The district of Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases followed by Pune. Both Mumbai and Pune have been put under the Red Zone.

Here are the activities which are allowed in Pune:

Red Zones (activities allowed with restrictions - outside containment zone)

· All industrial establishment in urban areas prohibited except: in Special Economic Zones/ industrial estates/townships with access control.

· Production units requiring continuous process and their supply chain, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing.

· Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries.

· Private offices can work with upto 33 per cent strength, rest to work from home.

· All government offices with 100 per cent strength from levels of deputy secretary and above, remaining to attend up to 33 per cent.

· Defence and security services, health and family welfare, police, home guards, fire and emergency services and such other important services to function without restrictions.

· Movement of individuals and vehicles only for permitted activities vehicular restriction -- four-wheelers to have maximum two passengers besides driver and pillion rider not allowed for two-wheelers.

· All construction activities in urban areas prohibited, except: a) in situ construction, and b) construction of renewable energy projects.

· All shops selling essential goods to remain open in red zones, except in malls.

· All shops selling non-essential goods to remain closed in malls, market complexes and markets in urban areas.

· All stand-alone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes to remain open in urban areas for essential and non-essential goods.

· All shops in rural areas (other than mills) to remain open for essential and non-essential goods e-commerce activities only in essential goods.

The Pune district currently has no Orange and Green zones. The zone classification, however, is dynamic and will be revised every week. State governments and union territories are allowed to classify additional districts as Red or Orange Zones. However, they cannot lower the zone classification of a district.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 15:23:31 IST

Tags : Activities Permitted From May 4, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Deaths In Pune, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus MHA Guidelines, COVID-19, Full List Activities Permitted, Green Zone, Liquor Shops To Open, Lockdown 3.0, Orange Zone, Red Zone