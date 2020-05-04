Lockdown Extended in Mumbai: Full list of activities permitted in Mumbai from Monday, 4 May 2020

The nationwide lockdown has entered its third phase today. The country will be under lockdown for another two weeks. The central government has mapped each district in three zones - red, orange, and green based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the different areas.

Mumbai is one of the cities that has reported a maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country. The financial capital of India has confirmed 8,800 cases of COVID-19 of which more than 7,200 are active cases.

As per covid19india.org, the city has reported 343 deaths so far and 1,230 people have been recovered of the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Red Zones are the areas with a large number of active COVID-19 cases and doubling rate of confirmed cases. They are also referred to as Hotspot districts.

Green zones are districts with zero confirmed cases till date or districts with no coronavirus positive cases in the last 21 days.

Orange zones are the districts where the pandemic appears to have been reined in.

With Mumbai reporting the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the city is under the red zone.

If you are a resident of Mumbai, following are the things that is allowed for the next two week:

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver. No pillion riders will be allowed for two-wheelers. In urban areas, only Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships are allowed to operate with access control. In rural areas, all industrial activities are permitted. Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement. The remaining employees can work from home. In urban areas, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted. All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes will remain open in the urban areas. All shops in rural areas, barring those in malls, are allowed to remain open and sell both essential and non-essential goods. All have to maintain social distancing in all the cases. E-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart can only deliver essential goods in Mumbai and suburban areas during the time of lockdown. All construction activities are allowed in rural areas. All government offices are allowed to function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength Defence and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency services, Disaster management and related services are allowed to function.

According to a report by the Livemint, all health services (including AYUSH) will remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances. Financial institutions including banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies can operate.

Homes for children, senior citizens, destitutes, women and widows will also be functional.

Public utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open in these areas.

Also, courier and postal services will be allowed to operate.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 15:06:21 IST

Tags : Activities Permitted From May 4, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus MHA Guidelines, COVID-19 Lockdown, Full List Activities Permitted, Green Zone, Liquor Shops To Open, Lockdown, Lockdown 3.0, Mumbai, Mumbai Red Zone, Orange Zone, Red Zone