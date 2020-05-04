Lockdown Extended in Lucknow: Full list of activities permitted in Lucknow from Monday, 4 May 2020

The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown has started in India from 4 May. The announcement for the same was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 1 May. A new set of guidelines on what is being allowed and what is not was also issued by the MHA based on the red, orange and green zone classification.

In Uttar Pradesh, the novel coronavirus has infected over 2,600 people and claimed the lives of more than 40, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases in the state, Lucknow has reported over 220 cases of COVID-19. The capital of Uttar Pradesh has been put under the red zone.

However, some restrictions have been eased in Lucknow to keep the wheels of economy turning.

1. All shops in rural areas (other than mills) can be opened for essential and non-essential goods. E-commerce platforms will deliver only essential goods.

2. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries have been allowed to start operations.

3. Industrial establishment in Special Economic Zones/ industrial estates/townships with access control are allowed to operate.

4. Production units requiring continuous process and their supply chain, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing will resume operations.

5. Private offices have been allowed to operate with up to 33 percent staff, rest will work from home.

6. All government offices with 100 percent strength from levels of deputy secretary and above, remaining to attend up to 33 percent.

7. The Centre has said defence and security services, health and family welfare, police, home guards, fire and emergency services and such other important services would function without restrictions.

8. Four-wheelers can have maximum two passengers besides driver and pillion rider not allowed for two-wheelers.

9. All construction activities in urban areas prohibited, except: a) in situ construction, and b) construction of renewable energy projects.

10. Shops selling essential goods will be opened, but malls are not allowed to resume operations.

11. All shops selling non-essential goods to remain closed in malls, market complexes and markets in urban areas.

12. Stand-alone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes will resume operations in urban areas for essential and non-essential goods.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 18:12:00 IST

